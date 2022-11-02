YAY for Scotland. The controversial country had a good day oot in yonder Hoose o’ Commons yesterday, with her representatives making a decent show of themselves.

This isn’t always the case. Often, one watches through one’s fingers as a typically ineloquent, scruffy and unprepossessing oaf on the backbenches spits out his pie-flecked dentures and speaks so fast, like Russ Abbot’s Jimmy McJimmy, that even your humble correspondent, raised in a vat of porridge and force-fed haggis since infancy, possesses no scoobies as to what they are saying.

But, style aside, the substance was surprisingly good at Prime Minister’s Questions yesterday. For once, Ian Blackford ditched the pious tones of the presbyterian preacher, and audaciously tackled a pet peeve of mine: “difficult decisions”. It’s up there with “let us be clear” as a vacuous political trope, and whenever I hear it now I reach for my gin.

The SNP’s Westminster leader quoted the PM saying in May that he would increase benefits in line with the Consumer Price Index and keep the triple-lock for the state pension. But, last week, he refused repeatedly to say if he’d keep these promises and just came out, said Ian, with “more spin about compassionate Conservatism”.

Rishi replied vacuously that, in the current challenging economic climate, “difficult decisions will need to be made”. Oh, lordy. I’ll have that gin now. And hold the tonic.

Ian: “The Prime Minister keeps telling us that difficult decisions need to be made. But Austerity 2.0 isn’t a difficult decision. It is what it has always been: a Tory political choice to hit the poorest hardest.”

He suggested “easy” decisions the PM might make: bring in a proper windfall tax on North Sea oil companies, reinstate the cap on bankers’ bonuses, scrap non-dom tax avoidance and, “the easiest decision of all”, increase pensions and benefits in line with inflation.

Rishi: “Hmm, difficult one.” Well, that’s what he was thinking. Out loud, he focused on yonder North Sea, reminding the Hoose that, as Chancellor, he’d introduced a levy on oil and gas companies.

“Where we will always differ,” he went on, eying Ian indulgently, “is I am a lot slimmer than him.” Nope, sorry, drifted into the realms of fantasy again there. He didn’t say that. He said the difference was that Tories loved oil companies and thought them brilliant.

Mr Blackford’s topic involved the whole of Britland, but Alba’s Neale Hanvey hammered home the Scottish angle, saying Scotland’s energy resources fed corporate profits and filled His Majesty’s Treasury with billions of pounds.

Despite which, candidates in the the summer Tory leadership contest had expressed nothing but contempt for the troublesome northern enclave. “So, without falling back on the ‘you’ve had your vote’ trope, can the Prime Minister tell me: is Scotland in a voluntary and respectful union of equals, as claimed in 2014, or are we hostages in a territorial British colony?”

Whoa, this was the stuff! The bee’s cojones! The fundamentals! Needless to say, it occasioned laughter, even from the Speaker, and some bilge from Mr Sunak about Edinburgh and London working together.

In another half-decent Scottish contribution, Deirdre Brock (SNP) asked the PM to condemn “opaquely funded so-called think-tanks who exert so much influence on gullible politicians that their policies were able to almost crash the UK economy just weeks ago”.

She was referring to the nutter-stuffed Institute of Economic Affairs, calling for it to be stripped of its charitable status, and asking what influence it might have with the current leader of Britland.

That’s you Rishi, that is, and it turned out the PM liked nothing better than a good wonk, believing passionately in “free speech and vibrant debate of ideas”. Very charitable of him.

Tommy Sheppard (SNP) brought up Ukraine, calling for “full and proper accountability” for those who violated international law in territories they occupied, and for rigorous application of the Geneva Convention on civilian populations.

He was cheered on all sides of the House, again making this an unusually positive day for Caledonian contributions. Turns out it takes Scottish nationalists to unite the place.

It didn’t last, of course. When controversial Labour MP Chris Bryant rose to speak, groans greeted him from the opposite benches. “I’m not going to be bullied into silence by anybody in this House,” quoth he.

Ach well. It happens. Scots do their best to uphold the best standards of the Hoose, but it’s a losing battle sometimes, and one hesitates to wonder what pandemonium might ensue if we walked out of the joint and never came back.

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald