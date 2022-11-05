A TV interview with an able-bodied male-born finance worker who identifies as a woman who is paralysed from the waist down has sparked controversy in Norway.
What’s happening?
Jørund Viktoria Alme, 53, a senior credit analyst in Oslo, has no physical handicaps, but now identifies as a disabled woman. In an interview on 'Good Morning Norway' last week, the programme introduced Alme as someone who "uses a wheelchair even though her legs are completely healthy”, adding that the interview was conducted as the programme is “keen to create transparency around difficult topics”.
What was said?
Alme said it had been a life-long wish to have been born a woman paralysed from the waist down. Alme told the programme of experiencing "thoughts and reactions" from the age of five, triggered by certain situations such as when a fellow student arrived at school with a splint on his leg and crutches. “My reaction was one of intense interest,” Alme said. “My heart pounded, my pulse increased and I was activated in my body. I was incredibly focused on him and what this was all about…As I understand it in retrospect, it was a recognition of the situation and that it was I who should have been there.”
Now?
With partner Agnes for 31 years, and parents to two sons, five years ago, Alme began using a wheelchair, saying: “I had a very ‘aha’ experience when I got to sit in that chair. When my legs are allowed to rest completely, it stops the triggering of the BIID, so I get a lot of rest and can use my resources for other things.”
BIID?
Alme says that as well as the ‘body integrity identify disorder’, five years ago also saw a moment of realisation that, the programme says, “she felt like a woman and had an intense desire to be paralysed from the waist down”. Alme said: “All this fell out gradually, and came one after the other. At the same time, there was so much shame and knots there…We have gone through this process together. Agnes has been fantastic.”
What does Agnes say?
She told GMN: “I have been, and perhaps still am, in an identity crisis. I suddenly don't have a man anymore - I have a lady. And it wasn't something I ever thought I'd get.”
What has the reaction been?
Asked if some people may think it “hair-raising that you, as an able-bodied woman, choose to sit in a wheelchair”, Alme said: “I hope that no one takes it badly that I use the wheelchair as an aid, because it helps me. I don't use any resources. For example, I do not use handicap parking, because I have no use for it in my situation.”
Elsewhere?
Social media lit up following the interview, with one Norwegian 18-year-old, Emma Sofie Grimstad, taking to TikTok to say she was wheelchair bound with Guillain-Barré for two months earlier this year, adding: “I was partially paralysed and remember that I had no other choice but to sit in a wheelchair. I was mostly carried around the house by my father. here is a person with functional legs who chooses to sit in a wheelchair. But there are so many who don’t have that choice. I was in such a helpless situation.” Noomi Alexandersen, 23, who has cerebral palsy, told the programme the interview made her angry: "There was far too much positive focus on a person with functional legs who chooses to sit in a wheelchair."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel