As imagined by Brian Beacom

LOOK, I’m not speaking to you to defend the Scottish Government's position, to counter the NHS workers' argument that I’m switching off their life support machines by way of derisory pay rises.

I’m not going to remind you of the real reasons behind this further £615m in budget cuts to health, education and the justice system, such as Westminster, Covid, Putin, Truss . . . or Suella B.

What I would like to talk about is the accusations that I am yet again seen to be Nicola’s whipping boy, who watches her break windows, runs away and then takes the blame. This suggests I’m being worked from behind by the First Minister.

But it’s not just a suggestion, it’s true.

You see, I believe that in every great double act someone has to play the support.

Thus, I’m happy to be the Frank to Nicola’s Bob Servant. I am the Greyfriars Bobby of the Scottish Parliament – and I won’t tolerate any rhyming slang jokes here. I am the batman.

Yes, you may argue this leaves me looking rather hopeless, that I seem to spend my career in government being moved around from disaster to disaster. And. yes, my feet were held to the fire during my stint in Education over the SQA fiasco. But aren’t singed toes part of the job?

Yes, as finance secretary and I got into all that bother over the Tartan Tax and was replaced by Derek Mackay. And more recently, when I signed off on the ferries budget – and OK, that £300m tossed in the ocean would have helped my current budget deficit nicely – I knew my name would be invoked.

I could go on, so I will. When I once contradicted Nicola, in saying all we needed was a majority of seats – not votes – to give us an independence mandate, I was in fact happy to take six of the best and the offer of a soft cushion. You see my job is not to tell Sir she’s wrong, not just because she will go nuclear. Or maybe that’s not the best expression to use.

What? You said I said the word ‘Sir’ – rather than Nicola, or First Minister? And you think that I’m playing out the Dresser character in Ronald Harwood’s play, that my life is spent in blind devotion to the egocentric tyrannical ‘Sir’ who cannot be criticised?

Well, you may have a point. But only this morning as I cut the crust off Sir’s toast – sorry Nicola’s – she reminded me the role of the fall guy is crucial if the show is to go on. And isn’t it incumbent upon all of us to dedicate our life to genius?

But I have to add I’m not always seen as a dour, sycophantic incompetent. One nurse called out to me just this morning, shouting, ‘It may me Guy Fawkes time, Swinney, but you’ve always been a rocket!’

Clearly, someone thinks I fizzle with energy, that I soar upward, a shining flame in the sky . . .

I think.