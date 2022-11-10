Musab Hemsi is director and employment law specialist at Anderson Strathern

WHEN Harry Kane announced he would wear the rainbow armband at the Qatar World Cup, even if Fifa orders him not to, he made a powerful statement of his support for LGBTQ rights in a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised.

He is sticking to his guns, even under the threat of a fine, inspiring other team captains to do the same.

Like Harry, people are increasingly speaking out on causes they care about. A 2021 Deloitte study found that 40 per cen of the public were more likely to get actively involved in societal issues because of the pandemic.

As people increasingly expect companies they interact with to share their values, organisations are becoming more vocal too, whether it’s announcing their stance on racism, climate change or employee wellbeing.

Known as “brand activism”, it’s particularly noticeable in the US, where companies like IBM and Microsoft publicly supported the Black Lives Matter movement. And when done authentically, it can be effective to align your profit with a purpose.

It can also help attract and retain talent. The 2021 Edelman Trust Barometer highlighted that six in 10 people choose employers based on shared beliefs and values.

Some organisations align themselves with a cause championed by government – Net Zero, for example – to position themselves favourably for funding.

Inevitably, brand activism has its pitfalls, with potential for controversy. It can risk alienating customers who don’t agree with your stance, especially on politics.

Some employers have taken disciplinary action against staff whose personal social media activity could damage a company’s reputation by going against their values. As brand activism grows, this could become more common.

This raises employment law issues; employers may increasingly find themselves balancing the competing rights of those expecting employees to adhere to the organisation’s values, and others who decry any attempt to stifle free speech.

Another risk with brand activism is bandwagoning, where businesses add their voice to every popular cause. This can have the opposite of the intended effect, alienating people who feel this is inauthentic or opportunistic.

While mental health is something my company has genuinely championed for years, I spotted many organisations who used World Mental Health Day as an opportunity to post something topical on social media, whilst also ticking the morality box.

A scattergun approach makes it difficult to see what a company really stands for. So if you put the power of your brand behind a cause, make sure it is authentic and not because it’s an "awareness day".

A company I admire, electrical engineering firm Dron & Dickson, has a company purpose of "everyone home safe". The MD values his people’s safety above all else, without compromise. The company is crystal clear on what it stands for. I find that powerful.

If brand activism comes from the heart, it can win customers, attract talent and put you at the front of that queue for a tender. But authenticity is key – don’t underestimate people’s ability to see through bandwagoning, which can ultimately do more harm than good.