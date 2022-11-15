Steve Judge is Founder & Chairman of Space Solutions
WITH COP27 under way in Sharm El Sheikh, we are continuing to adopt new tactics to meet government targets for reducing carbon emissions set in Glasgow exactly a year ago. This same challenge is also affecting landlords and the need to future-proof commercial buildings.
Pressure to reduce energy consumption is increasing and landlords are faced with balancing the cost of improvements now versus prospects of future rental income.
Regulation requires ever-greater energy efficiency. Potential tenants are driven by their own social responsibility commitments as well as the desire to minimise operational energy costs. Funders want comfort that buildings can continue to meet regulations as well as tenant expectations into the future. Landlords must deliver these considerations or risk losing key funding and potential rental opportunities.
Making buildings energy-efficient in order to meet user demand is paramount. But let’s be clear, an energy-efficient building with the wrong facilities is a non-starter, and green energy will simply be wasted. Landlords should consider all aspects of a building when carrying out retrofit improvements. Ensuring flexibility to suit a wide range of occupier needs is imperative.
Recently, we at Space Solutions supported the redevelopment of 4-5 Lochside Avenue in Edinburgh, a project undertaken with Knight Property Group. The task was to improve an existing vacant office building by taking a fresh approach to energy efficiency, as well as modifying the internal configuration to improve the flexibility of its interior to appeal to multiple prospective tenants. The project was completely dedicated to a sustainable, retrofit refurbishment approach which aligned with the client’s carbon reduction ambitions.
The results of the project exceeded expectations. The building’s interior was transformed into bright, adaptable spaces suited to the needs of tenants. We also made a complete change to the heating system, switching from old gas boilers to being fully electric, and moved to LED lighting throughout. This strategy, along with installing solar panels, means the building is running completely on renewable energy. It has been calculated that repurposing the existing building rather than constructing a new building has saved more than 2,300 tonnes of CO2. Furthermore, it has generated a significant interest in the space from new prospective occupiers.
Every organisation needs to focus on their own commitments to reducing carbon emissions. Each retrofit project has its own challenges and considerations dependant on the type of building, location and funding available. But, in order for landlords to implement a truly sustainable strategy, there is a need for a co-ordinated effort and an honest discussion about user demand. Landlords hold the key to unlocking the low carbon workplaces that we need to deliver.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here