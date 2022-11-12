BARLEY BREE
Barley bree, broo or broe, is defined in the Dictionaries of the Scots Language (DSL) as “malt liquor: whisky”.
It has a distinguished pedigree. An early example in DSL comes from Allan Ramsay’s Tea-Table Miscellany in 1724: “But we’ll take a soup [sip] of the barley-bree”. And a century later Sir Walter Scott wrote in Redgauntlet: “[Peter] reared the flagon to his head from which he withdrew it not while a single drop of the barley-broo remained”.
In The Auld Doctor and Other Poems in Scots, David Rorie’s 1994 poem Canty and Couthie references the medicinal value of whisky: “She’s had some unco queer mishaps, Wi’ nervish wind and clean collapse, An’ naethin’ does her guid but draps, Guid draps o’ barley-bree, O!”
Of course, no Burns supper is complete without a drop. From a report in the Fifeshire Advertiser of January 1948: “The gathering in the George Hotel was a little under two score, but it did not lack enthusiasm. The haggis was up to the mark, and so too was the barley bree … labelled twenty years old”.
Later, in the Scottish Famer of January 2021, Ken Fletcher encouraged folk to shop locally for their Burns supper: “There’s also the opportunity in this to support your local meat counter and put on a fare that is intrinsic to the supper – Cock-a-leekie soup; haggis, neeps and tatties; and a good old steak pie. There isn’t much in there that cannot be provided for by your own industry – not forgetting the barley bree!”.
Scots Word of the Week is written by Pauline Cairns Speitel. Visit DSL Online at https://dsl.ac.uk.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here