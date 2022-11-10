THERE is a danger in idly scrolling on the internet.
I was reminded of this to my peril in recent days when I stumbled across a story about taxidermy.
To be fair, I have no gripe with the general subject. Some years ago, I spent a pleasant afternoon in the company of the talented Polly Morgan – whose taxidermy work is adored by everyone from Banksy and Damien Hirst to Kate Moss and Courtney Love – as she gave me a fascinating masterclass in her art.
On another occasion I was lucky enough to be given a tour of one of the vast storage “pods” at the Glasgow Museums Resource Centre, home to a Noah’s Ark-esque menagerie of taxidermy specimens including a polar bear, a walrus, tigers, an emu, zebras and penguins.
The story I chanced upon, though, was about an Australian family who had tasked a taxidermist with turning their deceased golden retriever into an ornamental keepsake. The accompanying image showed the dog – post-taxidermy process – looking like a deflated balloon/grotesque caricature.
It begs the question: why? Well, apparently it is all the rage. In the days since a clutch of pet taxidermy-themed tales have garnered column inches. Among them was a woman who had a pygmy hedgehog stuffed after it died – each festive season it is given pride of place atop her Christmas tree.
Meanwhile, the author Dawn O’Porter revealed this week that when her beloved Siamese cat passed away, she had the feline freeze-dried: a process using extremely cold temperatures over 10 months.
According to O’Porter, the moggy has been preserved “perfectly to look just as she did on the day she died” and “sits happily, but 100 per cent dead, on a chair in my dining room”.
Grief is a deeply personal experience. It affects us all in different and profound ways. But the idea of having a former animal companion sitting stiffly in your home, utterly devoid of any life, feels incredibly sad rather than comforting. At least to me.
It is an empty husk held together with wire and foam: there is no wet nose nudging your hand for a treat; no warm, furry bundle curled up gently snoring in your lap; no joyful laughter sparked from witnessing the madcap nuances of their quirky personality.
Taxidermy pets is a theme that sums up the essence of 2022, or as I’m beginning to think of it, the year of ick. And, as 2022 gallops towards its finale, it feels like the ick-inducing moments are coming thick and fast.
It is bourgeois shoppers suddenly discovering Spam (sales are up 36% according to Waitrose); Elon Musk and his Twitter antics (the entire vibe is annoying guy who corners you at a party to spout conspiracy theories); the endless hype about air fryers and heated clothes airers (dull, dull, dull).
It is Royal Caribbean’s latest cruise ship (a tacky neon eyesore that looks like someone vomited up a giant box of Duplo) and the New York Post hailing the return of "heroin chic" (for the last time: body types are not a fashion trend). Can someone hit reboot please?
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here