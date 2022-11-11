Vishal Chopra is head of tax for Scotland at KPMG UK
AS we prepare to hear the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement next week, there may be some in Scotland who will use it as an indication of what’s to come in the Scottish budget next month.
The Chancellor needs to deliver an Autumn Statement that wins the confidence of taxpayers and is politically palatable.
These aims come on the back of a narrative from the Treasury and Downing Street focused around "black holes" and "difficult decisions".
The emerging theme is that there is a gap in the public finances of more than £50 billion that the Government is looking to fill using a mix of tax rises and spending cuts.
This comes with a backdrop that sees a Prime Minister who is said to favour a return to the principles of the 2019 Conservative manifesto, which promised no increases in the rates of income tax, National Insurance, or VAT. These are the three major workhorses of the UK tax system, contributing approximately two-thirds of the total tax take. With these off the table, any other tax rises will have to work so much harder.
The Chancellor needs to deliver tax rises that pluck the goose to the max without ruffling too many feathers.
We are likely to see a range of tax measures brought in, with a high probability that we will see an extension to the windfall tax on energy companies. On income tax, we are expecting thresholds to be frozen for another two years. An increase to the 50% rate has been mooted, albeit the 1p rate reduction is expected to remain a blip on the horizon. How Holyrood makes changes in this area remains to be seen in the Scottish Budget next month.
Among other areas that we expect to see movement is National Insurance. There are rumours that an increase of 1.25 per cent will be made to employer’s National Insurance. This is quite possible and if introduced as a new levy rather than an increase in National Insurance it arguably does not breach the manifesto commitment to freeze the rate.
Capital Gains Tax is another area in which we’d expect to see an increase, either by equalising the rate but introducing indexation relief, or increasing the rate without indexation relief.
Meanwhile financial services may see a reduction in the banking surcharge, probably to 3%.
Elsewhere, on pensions we are expecting the lifetime allowance to be frozen but a cut in tax relief to 20% is less likely without a proper consultation. We are also likely to see the nil rate band on inheritance tax to be frozen again.
This Autumn Statement is going to be about battening down the hatches and preparing for the stormy waters ahead and I’d expect the same will be true in Holyrood come December with our own announcements around income tax on the horizon.
