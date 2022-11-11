THE predicted Republican mid-term “red wave” he hoped to ride towards another term in the White House turned into a ripple while his potential rival for the Conservatvive ticket, Ron DeSantis, 32 years his junior, won a decisive victory in Trump’s home state of Florida.

In private, reports claimed a “livid” ex-President began “screaming at everyone” as some of his personally-endorsed candidates lost to Democrats. Who would have thought it?

In public, Trump denied – naturally – he was angry, insisting how, personally, he had won a “very big victory”. He told Fox News: “The people I endorsed did very well. All these guys that are winning are my people.”

But not everyone, even some of his staunchest supporters, agreed. Their tide of support for America’s 45th president might also be turning given incumbent administrations normally do badly in mid-term elections and expectations were high that Joe Biden’s would take a significant hit.

One Republican strategist, who had criticised Trump’s endorsement of certain candidates, tweeted: “How could you look at these results tonight and conclude Trump has any chance of winning a national election in 2024?”

A right-wing commentator, described as an "indefatigable Trump cheerleader," was equally unimpressed. “Trump has zero shot at 2024 in general. After tonight, this isn't up for debate. DeSantis in 2024 or accept total defeat.”

Needless to say, the ex-TV host has acted in a characteristically threatening manner towards his potential Republican rival.

He told Fox News: “If DeSantis runs, he could hurt himself very badly…I would tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering. I know more about him than anybody; other than, perhaps, his wife.”

What has deflated many Republicans is that the political landscape was set fair for them to make considerable gains given the state of the economy with inflation high and Biden’s approval ratings low.

One poll suggested 50% of voters had the cost-of-living crisis as their top priority but other key issues – opposition to the Supreme Court decision overturning the landmark Roe v Wade court decision on abortion and deep concern over the future of democracy – helped the Democrats.

Frighteningly, most of the Republican candidates shared Trump’s belief the 2020 election was stolen.

In Arizona, Luke Cilano of the right-wing campaign group Lions of Liberty, was asked by the BBC what proof he had that this was so.

“Human beings,” he replied, “operate 90% of our lives on intuition. I watched the news, I watched the numbers, I am watching Trump taking everything, I go to bed and wake up the next morning and he has lost everything.”

When it was pointed out he needed more than a hunch that the election was stolen, Cilano replied chillingly: “Not in America.”

Two years ago in the key state of Georgia, Trump, staring defeat in the face, had his telephone-call with the state’s top election official, Brad Raffensperger, recorded when he pleaded with him, saying: “I just want to find 11,780 votes. Fellas, I need 11,000 votes. Give me a break. Brad, what are we going to do? We won the election; it’s not fair to take it away from us like this.”

Raffensperger stood his ground, insisting the recorded ballot numbers were right and his workers had followed the law rigidly. Subsequently, Trump is being investigated on suspicion of soliciting voter fraud.

In October, Jim Marchant, the Republican candidate to be Nevada’s top official and another who claimed the 2020 poll was “rigged” without offering any evidence, stood alongside Trump at a Make America Great Again rally and declared: “When I’m Secretary of State of Nevada we’re going to fix it. And when my coalition of secretaries of state candidates around the country get elected we’re going to fix the whole country. And,” he added to cheers, “President Trump is going to be president again in 2024.”

The final mid-term Congress numbers might not be known for weeks. It looks certain the Republicans will take the House of Representatives with the battle for the Senate on a knife-edge. Who controls the upper chamber could come down to a run-off in Georgia on December 6.

But with, at the very least, a split Congress, Biden’s presidency will be hampered by gridlock with hard-line Republicans demanding investigations into it. The run-in to the 2024 election could be even more acrimonious than the campaign four years ago.

Post the midterm vote, Trump now has two main targets: Biden and DeSantis.

While that Republican “red wave” failed to materialise, there are still millions of Americans who support the ex-President whose bigger challenge might be getting the Republican presidential nomination.

A source close to Trump told the Politico website: “Nothing changes. Those who are trying to say Trump’s power is diminished, it’s all politics. If there was another election a month from now, they would all be wanting Trump’s endorsement.”

Dave Carney, a Republican strategist, added: “Now they’re hoping: ‘Oh, my God, a miserable mid-term and Ron DeSantis had a great night, this will finally take him out.’ It’s wishful thinking. It’s bulls**t.”

Next Tuesday, the ex-President is expected to make his “very big announcement” about standing again for the presidency, having dropped the heaviest of hints he will have another crack at the White House.

But that was before the “disappointing” mid-term results and DeSantis having boosted his chances of getting the Republican nomination. And yet Trump’s ego surely won’t allow him not to run?

But if, ultimately, the ex-President were to fail to win the Republican ticket, there is a fair chance he would not accept defeat and insist the party poll was somehow rigged; DeSantis would have displaced Biden as the great cheater.

However in such a scenario, the great denier of democracy will himself have been denied. The irony could be that Biden, intent on running again we’re told, might again just have beaten Trump in 2024 but DeSantis? That might be a different ball-game.