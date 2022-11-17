This clip claims to show how globes were made in the 1950s. That’s disinformation, for this is actually footage of the construction of planet Earth, which was built by a race of giant craftsmen and women, who also cobbled together all the other planets in their Celestial Workshop.

Conspiracy theorists will be relieved to know that the Celestial Workshop also has a department for making Flat Earths. (They’re baked in a giant pizza oven, of course, then tossed into the air, where they stick to the night sky.)

 