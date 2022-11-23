Richard Parkinson is Director of FarrPoint
A QUIET revolution is on the horizon for the phone cables that come into our homes and businesses.
If this is the first you’ve heard of it, and you have no idea about the implications, you are far from alone.
Research by telecare provider Taking Care found 91 per cent of us were unaware the UK’s analogue phone lines – used by most households and businesses – will be switched off by the end of 2025, as they are replaced by fully digital networks.
The switch-off is already happening, but it’s difficult to predict when any individual line will go digital. There are more than 600 UK telecom providers, each with their own process, plans and timescales.
The blissful ignorance most of us are living in may be because we believe the switch-off won’t affect us. And it’s true for householders, the change will usually only involve plugging their phone into their internet router instead of a wall socket.
It’s businesses who will feel the disruption more acutely. The analogue switch-off won’t just affect phones, but also fire and security alarms, traffic lights, boiler controls and car park barriers, to name but a few. Who knew so many systems relied on telephone lines?
Some of this equipment uses signalling that can’t be carried reliably over a digital line, so may need upgraded or replaced before it can be connected to the new lines.
Digital lines don’t work if the power fails. This can cause issues for applications needing guaranteed connectivity, like lift lines and fire panels.
Businesses should assess where their existing phone lines are, how they are used, and plan for their replacement. Digital services do offer potential cost savings, so it’s not all bad news.
The changes don’t end there. Plans to decommission 3G mobile networks begin next year with Vodafone and EE, and Three in 2024. Anyone with older devices that only support 3G will need to replace them.
Again, businesses should take heed as equipment they may use can also connect to mobile networks – like security alarms and remote monitoring.
The third forthcoming change – the "copper switch-off" – is sometimes wrongly confused with the analogue one.
While the analogue switch-off will see everyone move to digital phone lines, many of these lines will still be delivered over existing copper connections. The copper switch-off will see these replaced with fibre optic technology, providing higher levels of capacity and reliability.
This will impact around 25 million UK premises, from GP surgeries to pharmacies and shops; all must switch to fibre or mobile by 2027. It sounds far away, but changes are already happening. At FarrPoint we have created a map showing how and when this will affect different parts of the country, with some areas likely to be impacted sooner than others.
Organisations with multiple locations should find out what sites rely on copper-based services, and what fibre-based alternatives they should be using.
If you don’t know the answers, seek advice. There’s not a one-size-fits-all approach to dealing with this, but these changes are coming and organisations must be on the front foot, not just to avoid issues but to reap the benefits too.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here