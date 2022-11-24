Phil Worms is chief executive of Glasgow-based Frog Systems, which provides digital employee wellbeing support for companies and organisations

AMID the ceaseless barrage of media noise over the cost of living crisis, rocketing fuel prices and the conflict in Ukraine, it’s easy to forget that, at the centre of it all, is the health and wellbeing of millions of people.

Despite the political rhetoric of "bumps in the road" and "challenges ahead" – and amid platitudinous reassurances that "we’re all in this together" – for millions of our fellow citizens, it will not feel like that.

The harsh reality is that, between now and next spring, in a supposedly prosperous and compassionate country, millions will go cold and hungry and will suffer physically and mentally, while feeling isolated and abandoned.

As individuals, we can help by donating and lending our support in kind and labour to charities who are doing what they can to support and ease the financial burdens on our communities.

Employers too have a responsibility to support staff with mental health issues, both in understanding their triggers and taking reasonable measures to ensure they are not exacerbated at work.

What can employers do to support their staff through the coming crisis? The first rule for supporting employees, regardless of an organisation’s size, is not to make promises that can’t be kept. In this time of insecurity, a balanced approach is needed – one that will provide employees with help now, while building their financial resilience for the future.

There are two principle things that an employer can do to help employees tackle the financial aspect of the cost of living crisis: increase pay or help reduce their costs.

The first option, whilst appearing the simplest to action, is not viable for many organisations feeling the impact of financial pressures too. For the second option to work effectively, the employer must understand what the employee needs, as these will differ according to the individual.

A "one size fits all" approach will not work. For example, for some who are hybrid working, the cost savings of the commute might outweigh their expenditure on gas and electricity whilst working at home.

For others, the reverse will be true. Salary sacrifice schemes can provide employees with quick access to things like childcare and transport support in a cost-effective way for them and their employer.

It is assumed that every employee has a good grasp of budgeting and managing their personal finances, however this is not always the case, and it is this area that presents a real opportunity for an employer to offer support.

In the main, employers stepped up to the plate during the Covid pandemic, and they must do so again if we are to come through the cost of living crisis. Not only does it make real business sense to have a strong, resilient and well workforce but it is simply the right thing to do.