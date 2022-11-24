THE original plan was for this to be a curmudgeonly column where I took the moral high ground on the madness of Black Friday sales.
But, like so many things in my life, it hasn’t worked out that way. Because, as much as I’d love to declare myself above these tawdry shenanigans, I’m a sucker for a bargain.
This year, however, I fully intend to abstain. Yep, the same woman who, in a past Black Friday debacle, convinced herself that she absolutely needed/could-not-live-without a Minion-shaped instant camera (I have no idea what I was thinking either).
Other ill-advised purchases have included a bonsai tree kit (Mr Miyagi from The Karate Kid I am not) and everything from a foot spa to a pasta maker (both since donated – unopened – to a charity shop).
The Black Friday shtick is slyly clever, though. At first glance my email inbox gives the flattering impression of someone who is hugely popular. Take a closer look and it becomes apparent that the deluge of correspondence is almost entirely from retailers.
They share a common subject line, usually in block capitals (“MASSIVE BLACK FRIDAY SAVINGS!!!”) and are peppered with a sprinkling of attention-grabbing emojis depicting fiery explosions, emergency sirens and ringing alarm clocks.
I plan to delete them but inevitably something catches my eye and, before I know it, I’ve fallen down a rabbit hole. I find myself oddly mesmerised by cheap, bulk-buy cat litter (I don’t even own a cat), then it is on to super mops, candles, snow boots, oven gloves, noise-cancelling headphones, bird feeders and novelty socks.
I spend far too long browsing reusable water bottles – those gargantuan containers that you see people toting about everywhere like the hydration equivalent of comfort blankets or emotional support animals.
While Black Friday was once solely an American tradition, where stores would slash prices to rally Christmas shoppers the day after Thanksgiving, it has steadily become a staple of the festive build-up on this side of the Atlantic too.
I have only dipped a toe in Black Friday US-style once. And that was enough. When the department store manager at the Florida outlet mall unlocked the doors, it was akin to watching a land rush as the waiting hordes thundered inside.
You haven’t experienced sheer terror until you have witnessed an elderly man using his mobility scooter as a battering ram, almost taking out an entire display of discounted tellies.
What followed was a dystopian hellmash of Supermarket Sweep meets The Purge as fellow bargain hunters exhibited a steely-eyed ruthlessness that still sends a chill down my spine, not least the bloodthirsty melee that unfolded in the clamour for iPods (this was the early 2000s).
Online shopping is only mildly better. Granted, there are no sharpened elbows digging into your ribs, but you still have to endure social media braggers as they crow about managing to nab hot ticket items such as Ninja air fryers and Shark vacuum cleaners.
Black Friday is not for the lily-livered. Gird your loins.
Read more by Susan Swarbrick:
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here