WE are living through a time where some of the basic needs of individuals such as food and warmth can no longer be taken for granted, with over a third of Scots worried about paying bills and heating their homes.

At the same time, it is important that the needs for good mental health, literacy skills and wellbeing are not forgotten and that is why it is so timely to see the Scottish Book Trust working with partners such as the Herald and others on a fundraising campaign to ensure free books can be provided for families who need them.

Research has shown that as well as reading improving attainment potential and literacy skills for all ages, those who read for pleasure have higher levels of self-esteem and a greater ability to cope with difficult situations. Reading for pleasure is also associated with better sleeping patterns and adults who read for just 30 minutes a week are 20% more likely to report greater life satisfaction.

As the CEO of Scottish Book Trust Marc Lambert recently said in this paper, books are “key to combating poverty since, no matter what one’s background is, literacy and good language development are key to educational attainment and a route out of one’s immediate circumstances”.

As the professional association for librarians, we are acutely aware of the importance our library network can play in improving literacy but also providing other needs such as warmth and reducing social isolation.

This is highlighted by the money saving expert Martin Lewis working with us to provide guidance to libraries and other services being warm spaces across the UK. The guide says that warm spaces need to “be free to use and encourage people to stay as long as they want” and “needs to be a friendly, comfortable environment where people feel at ease and at home”.

This is not a panacea, and it is a complex situation. We must acknowledge that the role of charities and public services in alleviating problems caused by a mix of global crises and political decisions is a function we would prefer was not required. But as ever, our skilled library workers will do everything in their power to help their communities and serve their purpose of helping provide equitable access in an ethical way and hopefully supporting a fairer and more just society.

Whilst some will use libraries for simple warmth, they are not just essential spaces for this. Libraries are vital social infrastructure and we have witnessed libraries across Scotland doing innovative things for the increasing numbers of people who are coming into the building as well as accessing the core services like books, information and IT.

For example, in Perth and Kinross, the library service has been running a campaign to encourage people to join the library and save money in a range of ways. This has seen a 215% increase in online joining this past 3 months when compared to the previous quarter and a 149% increase in in-person joining and many are returning to library to spend time reading, playing games or completing or exchanging jigsaws.

They are also working with local charity Social Flock to deliver free coats and jackets in all their libraries for anyone who needs them and providing hot drinks and snacks in partnership with the council. This ensures that people feel welcome even if they are not avid readers.

Meanwhile Inverclyde Libraries are supporting their council's Warm Hand of Friendship programme by running an incredible list of activities, some long established and some recently created. This includes Lego clubs, free film screenings as part of their Movie Magic programme as well as chatty cafes for people to get together for a blether and a tea whilst learning new skills. These are all done with the ethos of reducing the stigma of visiting the library so it is a space for all.

There are just two examples of what our outstanding library services are doing and there are 30 other services that are all doing similar things including activities to support a healthy country – for example, during a visit to local libraries you will see everything from Bookbug for babies and toddlers, adult learning classes as well as activities supporting people with cancer, dementia, autism and much more.

However, the cost-of-living crisis is not unique to households. Council energy bills are also rising, and this has a knock on effect on their budgets and library workers will face their own challenges at the moment. We need decision makers to ensure adequate funding is provided to allow our services to remain open and staff supported.

As more budgets are announced and libraries face potential funding cuts it has never been more important that the Scottish Government work closely with local authorities to ensure our libraries stay open and are there for people who need them – when they need them.

We are still facing deep and growing challenges with our funding models across the UK with too many school librarians facing losing their jobs whilst some public libraries are being asked to consider closing branches or reducing the workforce. It is no surprise that there is a growing call for a wellbeing economy to be established that prioritises policies that meet fundamental human needs and deliver good lives for all. Libraries are a key part of this as wellbeing and sustainability are at the heart of what they do.

Whatever your political persuasion, it is clear that austerity 2.0 needs to be avoided and a deep look at how we all work together to solve the list of deep-rooted societal problems takes place urgently. Therefore, campaigns to help give free books to families and a well-supported library network are essential to efforts to inspire growth that we truly need – the growth of literacy rates, the growth of genuine social mobility and the growth of true wellbeing at the heart of Scotland’s communities.

Sean McNamara, Head of CILIP Scotland (www.cilips.org.uk)

Working with Scottish Book Trust, The Herald is asking you, our readers, to donate money to help buy books for children whose families are using food banks this winter. See scottishbooktrust.com to help