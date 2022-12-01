I watched one of our four-year-old boys on his first day at school. Within minutes he was scanning the room, looking around for an opportunity to play. Why? Because he is four years old – it’s what children do.

The benefits of play in a child’s development are often underestimated. It’s where they learn skills that form the foundation of their education – language, confidence, communication, collaboration, and cooperation. In countries such as Finland, children are allowed to develop those skills before entering formal schooling. They thrive.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) has warned proposals to raise the school starting age at Scottish schools to six – backed by members at the SNP conference – risk dumbing down early years education unless there is investment in more highly skilled early years teaching staff.

I agree. The ability to nurture children learning through play requires significant training. Knowing when – and when not – to interject, encourage, or interact so learning remains pupil-led is essential. Children do not need to be taught how to play, but they do need to be observed, in order to support, and challenge.

Studies show positive experiences within a nurturing play-based environment help a child’s brain develop. When children feel safe and supported, synapses are made that support cognitive, social, and emotional development. This can impact on emotional regulation, relationships, behaviour and academic direction in later life.

Play-based learning is so important yet we cut it off far too early to begin formal schooling. Ask any early years teacher in Scotland and they’ll tell you that when a child is not ready for formal school, more time has to be dedicated to managing behaviour rather than the intended curriculum.

The rigidity of curriculum-based learning is inefficient. It limits the opportunity for children to follow their interests, have wide-ranging experiences, and develop schemas important for constructing meaning of the world around them.

Around 12 months ago, we introduced classrooms inspired by Scandinavian learning environments to our early years and junior school. They are designed to encourage pupil-led learning where children guide how lessons go at a pace that suits them. It incorporates play and helps pupils develop those essential soft skills.

The results have been remarkable. We are seeing huge strides in how children interact with others and the way they approach learning. It can be as simple as a child stating what they want to learn today, rather than waiting to be told.

It’s time to shift expectations of early education. The Victorian model of teacher-driven learning, with emphasis on where a child’s knowledge is in maths, times tables, language and so on, is antiquated. Instead, focus on process and allow their foundational skills to develop in a safe, secure environment.

Raising the school age does not mean children spending an additional two years at home with families, or “wasting” time in a “dumbed-down” setting. It means providing an appropriate environment where children can mature to a level where they are ready to learn. The long-term benefits could be huge.

Clare Sweeney is head of junior school at Kelvinside Academy, Glasgow, home of the world’s first NuVu X Innovation School.