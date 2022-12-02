WE blinked and suddenly it's December, the season of goodwill to all and, although one hates to put a dampener on the crackling festive logs, it is also the season of a whopping amount of waste. But this year may be a more environmentally conscious Christmas - if we follow a very detailed list of government advice, warning against the dangers of fatbergs and Christmas crackers.

A climate friendly Christmas?





That’s the plan. After a year of extreme weather events and on the heels of Cop27 in Egypt, Government-body, the Environment Agency (EA), is calling on the country to embrace a more environmentally friendly festive season, producing a guide to “ensure that Christmas isn’t wasteful this year”.

Because it can be very wasteful indeed?





At this time of year, around 30 per cent more waste is generated, including more than one billion Christmas cards which are then simply thrown away. It is further estimated by the Department Environment Food & Rural Affairs, that around 50,000 trees are cut down each year to make enough paper to wrap presents. Also, around 12 million tonnes of plastic enter our environment each year.

What can be done?





Some of the “simple steps” recommended by the EA are just that, including buying Christmas cards printed on FSC-certified, recycled card that are recyclable. Or, the guide says, “better still go for the personal touch and make your own from recycled card”.

What about the Christmas tree?





Half the trees this year seem to have begun twinkling within minutes of the pumpkins being discarded, but if you are more of a traditionalist and are yet to put the tree up, the EA recommends buying your real Christmas tree from a certified by “Grown in Britain” supplier to ensure it is from a “legal and sustainable UK source”, advising that an artificial tree needs to be used for approximately 10 years for its environmental impact to be lower than a real tree.

Let there be light?





500 tonnes of Christmas lights are discarded every year in the UK. The top EA tip? "Switch to using LED lights, which use less energy.”

Any other tips?





Instead of clingfilm to cover any remaining turkey, it’s best to “use reusable containers/covers and wax cloth covers to keep your leftovers fresh”, the EA says.

Don’t feed a fatberg!!!





Fatberg warnings are also covered - “Pouring leftover cooking fats down the sink can harden in cold pipes. Instead leave to cool, then scrape into the food waste or bin. Don’t feed a festive fatberg this Christmas.”

What about wreathes?





The Advent wreath, such a traditional feature of the festive season, is best when a “real, fresh wreath made using seasonal, natural foliage and adornments…even better, make your own out of natural resources from your garden such as leaves and pinecones”.

There’s a lot to consider?





It does get less twinkly the more one reads, with warnings that crackers are an issue - “Most Christmas crackers are often laden with glitter that means they’re not recyclable and filled with plastic toys and gifts that are quickly thrown away” - so we are advised to make our own.

So we really are to “DIY” it this year?





Many of the tips do recommend trying to make your own, from decorations to gifts - knitting scarves, baking or making jams - while others suggest buying pre-loved toys and opting for wooden over plastic, and using fabric bows on wrap that can be used time after time. The tips also suggest gifting “experiences”, such as membership to a charity or wildlife trust, and opting for “eco-friendly gifts” like reusable coffee cups or shampoo bars, “helping others make sustainable lifestyle choices”.

It brings to mind?





The Good Life’s 1977 festive episode, where - in the classic BBC comedy starring Richard Briers and Felicity Kendal as the environmentally-friendly Goods trying to get by without the trappings of modern life - they have a self-sufficient Christmas by making their own decorations, hats and wrapping with newspapers and even their own crackers.

However?





You may not be able to tune into the repeat this year as Brits are being advised to turn off the box and get out for a Christmas walk. The guide states: “If you swapped an hour of TV for a walk you could save 170g CO2e. Being in a green space has been shown to be good for your physical and mental health.”