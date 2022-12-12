Alan McIntosh is the Managing Director of Advice Talks Ltd

SCOTLAND’S Children's Commissioner, Bruce Adams, has called on Ofgem, the energy regulator, to take a tougher line with energy firms to prevent them installing prepayment meters into the homes of vulnerable customers.

He has also called on the energy firms to do more to identify vulnerable customers before installing the meters, which often leads to families being disconnected and left without gas or electricity.

However, the problems don’t just lie with Ofgem. The Scottish judicial system is also failing to protect the most vulnerable households by ensuring that legal safeguards are met before granting warrants to firms that allow them to enter customer’s home to install a meter.

In August of this year, I wrote to the Judicial Institute of Scotland, the organisation that provides Scottish judges with training and guidance and asked them what the procedures were before the courts would issue a warrant. Other than receiving a few emails to confirm it was still exploring the issue, no answer has been forthcoming. It would appear the organisation that provides Scottish judges with training and guidance doesn’t know the process themselves.

However, the legal basis of the action that energy firms use is found in the outdated Rights of Entry (Gas and Electricity Board) Act 1954. This is a piece of legislation that was passed before modern prepayment meters were even conceived of and when the UK energy industry was still a nationalised industry. It permits gas and electricity firms the right to apply for a warrant. In more recent times, other legislation has created the right to install prepayment meters, but that legislation still must be used with the 1954 Act to gain entry.

However, importantly, the 1954 Act requires the courts to be satisfied that the right to entry is reasonably required. In addition to that, Ofgem’s own licensing agreements with energy firms also require they don’t apply for a warrant if doing so “would be severely traumatic to…[the]…customer due to an existing vulnerability which relates to their mental capacity and/or psychological state and would be made significantly worse by the experience”

Despite this, Scottish courts are not even notifying people that warrants are being applied for, and instead rely on the energy firms to inform their customers with a letter, which could easily be mistaken for any other letters sent out by energy firms. Nor are the courts informing people that they can object (and that they may have a defence) or informing them how they to object before a warrant is granted.

This is despite the Human Rights Act requiring all public organisations (including the courts) to protect the rights of individuals under the European Convention of Human Rights, which guarantees people a right to a fair hearing.

Considering the concerns already raised by the Scottish Children's Commissioner, the Scottish courts need to do more to ensure when warrants are applied for, people are notified and informed how they can respond.