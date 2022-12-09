THE British Association for Shooting and Conservation has a message for you, if “you” is someone who likes to shoot birds from the sky. You do? Then tell me: why do you do it? And how does it make you feel, deep down? Really. I’d like to know.

The message from the association is that they’d like you to take part in the Scottish Government’s consultation on plans to license grouse shooting. But do hurry because there’s only four days left. It closes on Wednesday. Miss it and you miss out.

Specifically, the association would really love you to tell the government that there’s no need for a licensing scheme at all because the current law and the best practice of gamekeepers is adequate. They’d also like you to point out licensing could hit the rural business sector i.e. jobs. So everything’s fine as it is. Got it?

Except this. You may have seen the recent report from the RSPB which showed that 17 birds of prey were killed in Scotland in 2021, a statistic which its head of investigations Ian Thomson called depressingly consistent. The RSPB also make the rather obvious point that the 17 cases are the ones we know about – how many deaths, in the big grey moors of Scotland, went undetected?

Then there’s the problem of everything that tends to go with shooting, like the training of dogs. One Scottish trainer told me that on training days, he’d seen birds removed from backpacks and flung into the air to be shot, or shot when they were wet and couldn’t fly properly. He also witnessed someone breaking a bird’s wings, cutting off its foot and setting it free so a dog could chase it. As I said earlier: why do you do it?

The government’s idea of licensing all of this is well-intentioned but problematic, although one good sign is that they do seem to realise that if there are loopholes, they’ll be exploited just as they have been with fox hunting. It’s why the government is seeking to license grouse shooting as a whole rather than estates or moors or businesses which would leave the system open to being gamed.

Whether a licensing system will be effective also depends on how well it’s operated and enforced. NatureScot (is there a government agency with a worse name I wonder?) will be responsible for running it all, but they don’t have a lot of resources. The fact the licences will be issued annually also raises the distinct possibility of them being waved through. Next!

The other critical player here is the police and the resources they have or haven’t. I’ve spoken to some of the officers who work in wildlife crime, as well as some of those who campaign for more action, and everyone clearly wants to make the situation better. The government’s plans also suggest NatureScot would suspend or revoke licences based on police evidence.

But there are a number of problems and the first is where these sort of crimes tend to happen: the middle of nowhere. The second issue is the kind of people we’re dealing with: do we think those who would illegally kill birds of prey are likely to be deterred by a licensing system if they haven’t been deterred by the law as it stands? The hen harrier has been protected for more than 60 years in Scotland and yet their corpses lie on the moors.

The answer is a licensing system that’s combined with effective policing which must mean a specialist environmental force with full-time staff (as they have in other countries) – currently, many officers who work on wildlife crime do so part-time and may not get the training they need to respond effectively. Prosecution is obviously an issue too – most confirmed wildlife crimes do not result in a follow-up investigation.

I appreciate this is a lot to fix, and that it’s a work-in-progress. But there is still time to influence the legislation and make it stronger. So perhaps you’d like to do something. Perhaps you’d like to take part in the consultation and hopefully strengthen the government’s resolve. But remember what the British Association for Shooting and Conservation said. There’s only four days left. There’s not long to go. So do hurry.

