The BBC has revealed its hotlist of 100 “inspiring and influential” women from around the world for 2022, but it is the omissions that have sparked more debate than even the inclusions.
Is this an annual tradition?
It is the 10th year of the 100 Women list and with the decade marker, the BBC said it was "taking the opportunity to explore what progress has been made over the last decade”, pointing out that “while there have been huge steps forward for women's rights - from the number of female leaders to the MeToo movement - for women in many corners of the world it still feels like there is a long way to go”.
How is it compiled?
The BBC's 100 Women team compile a shortlist based on names put forward by the BBC's network of World Service Languages teams, focusing on candidates “who had made headlines or influenced important stories over the past 12 months”, along with inspiration figures or women who “have achieved something significant or influenced their societies” and said the list was then measured for “regional representation” before being finalised.
So who makes the cut?
Featured in the 100 are Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska, for her work to highlight the suffering of the Ukrainian people and deliver mental health support for children and families traumatised by the war. US actress Selma Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 and has campaigned to raise awareness of the condition since, is included, as is Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi, who, while competing at the Asian Championships in South Korea in October, did so without a headscarf, in a nod to ongoing protests against the hijab in her homeland.
Anyone else?
Plenty of names to highlight, from US singer Billie Eilish to German heart specialist Dilek Gürsoy, with the BBC asking social media users to join the conversation online with the hashtag “#BBC100Women” to offer opinion on the choices.
And opinions include?
The inclusion of trans activist Efrat Tilma, the "first transgender volunteer in the Israeli police" and Erika Hilton, the "first black trans woman ever elected to a seat in the National Congress of Brazil” sparked debate. Twitter user Helen Saxby wrote: “The BBC thinks a whopping 2% of the most inspiring and influential women this year are ‘trans women’. When trans ppl (of either sex) are estimated to be just 0.3% of the population this is a ringing endorsement of the claim that men make better women than women do.”
Strong reactions?
On the list’s Facebook page, user Jessica Brown said: “You are simply insulting and gas lighting women” However, one tweeter said “thank you for recognising that trans women are women”.
And who was felt to have been omitted?
The Queen was felt by many to be a glaring omission. One tweeter said: “There’s no place for the late Queen Elizabeth..” Another said: “The BBC in their 100 strong list of influential women miss JK Rowling.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel