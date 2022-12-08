If you’ve not got round to blocking the very worst people on social media, you’re probably aware that the Harry and Meghan Netflix series began on Thursday.
The first three instalments of six-part Netflix series ‘Harry and Meghan’ have prompted a predictable reaction among the sort of people who watched Prince Andrew’s 2019 Newsnight interview and still believe no-one has brought more shame to the Royal Family than Meghan Markle.
It doesn’t matter if it’s any good. In fact, it could be the worst television programme of the 21st century and its existence would still be justified.
Why? It annoys all the right people.
When long-term couples have a blazing row about the dishes or the bins, it’s often not really about the dishes or the bins. There’s an elephant in the room that is never explicitly addressed, but which underpins all the tension.
That’s what’s been going on with the UK’s right-wing pundits ever since Meghan Markle began a relationship with Prince Harry in 2016. Out loud it’s ‘ugh, her dress’, ‘ugh, her attitude’ or ‘ugh, her polite request to not be harassed or bullied’, but it’s hard not to wonder if there’s something else about Meghan that gets under their skin.
READ MORE: Matt Hancock's I'm A Celebrity run is damning indictment of gullible viewers
Here are just a few of the all too predictable reactions from those anti-Meghan types, as well as an idea of what they might really mean…
JAMES BRADLEY (US military veteran and Republican politician)
Meghan Markle CHOSE to marry into the most powerful WHITE family in the world.— James Bradley (@JamesBradleyCA) December 6, 2022
Crying “racism” on the back of that choice is the most disingenuous and shameful thing I’ve ever seen.
“Meghan Markle CHOSE to marry into the most powerful WHITE family in the world. Crying ‘racism’ on the back of that choice is the most disingenuous and shameful thing I’ve ever seen.”
TAKEAWAY: Don’t marry a white person unless you’re prepared to endure racism
PIERS MORGAN (Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy)
“God, they’re so boring! #HarryandMeghanNetflix.”
TAKEAWAY: God, the people I have tweeted about 12 times already today are so boring!
SARAH VINE (columnist)
“Funny how they don't seem to mind the banks of photographers when it suits their agenda.”
TAKEAWAY: Funny how people prefer being photographed with consent to being photographed without consent.
English press deciding what they’re going to criticise Meghan Markle for today pic.twitter.com/BTQpZKybLf— Oldfirmfacts (@Oldfirmfacts1) March 3, 2021
READ MORE: Qatar World Cup guide to football's festival for all heterosexual men
NICK ADAMS (Trump-endorsed author who regularly tweets about being an ‘alpha male’)
“Nobody cares about Meghan Markle. At all.”
TAKEAWAY: Aside from the World Cup Final it might be the TV event of the year, it’s the number one trending topic online across the world and newspapers are covering the revelations from it in live blogs. I, however, am the sort of guy who replies ‘NO-ONE CARES!!!’ under articles about Kim Kardashian and, as the main character of the world, people must know that I personally don’t care.
JAMES SPIRO (US tech journalist)
It is important to remember that Meghan Markle is, first and foremost, an actress.— James Spiro (@JamesSpiro) December 8, 2022
#HarryandMeghanNetflix
“It is important to remember that Meghan Markle is, first and foremost, an actress.”
TAKEAWAY: It is important to remember that James Spiro is, first and foremost, an actor. Specifically, the one who played McLovin in Superbad.
READ MORE: Kanye West may be genius but his reputation will be tarnished forever
NICK TIMOTHY (columnist and Theresa May’s former Joint Chief of Staff)
“He can’t stop insulting his family. The man has no honour at all.”
TAKEAWAY: If you want to know about honour, ask the man who wrote Theresa May’s ‘if you believe you’re a citizen of the world, you’re a citizen of nowhere’ line. That’s me, by the way.
DAN WOOTTON (GB News presenter, who in 2020 responded to images of Harry and Meghan visiting the Los Angeles National Cemetery on Remembrance Sunday by tweeting: “How lucky that a photographer happened to be here to capture this deeply personal moment” and in 2022 tweeted a video of himself laying a floral tribute to the Queen with the caption: “I wanted to return to Buckingham Palace today for some quiet reflection and lay my own tribute.”)
Meghan: "Obviously now people are very aware of my race because they made it such an issue when I went to the UK, but before that most people didn’t treat me like a black woman."— Dan Wootton (@danwootton) December 8, 2022
The only person who made race an issue was Meghan herself. The UK embraced her#HarryandMeghanNetflix
“The only person who made race an issue was Meghan herself. The UK embraced her #HarryandMeghanNetflix.”
TAKEAWAY: The UK immediately had an issue with Meghan because of race, but we have to keep pretending that’s not the reason we didn’t embrace her.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel