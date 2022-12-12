THIS winter of discontent is the most sustained period of industrial unrest since the late 1970s.

Covid, Ukraine and governmental incompetence have contributed to soaring energy costs and double-digit inflation. The queue demanding pay rises, matching at least the rate of inflation, lengthens almost daily.

NHS staff, especially nurses, have the strongest case. They have seen through the hypocrisy of those Thursday night ovations. They possibly regret they didn’t walk out mid-Covid, when they held many more cards. Tory shamelessness is breathtaking. Millions for overpriced and sometimes useless PPE were shovelled into the pockets and offshore accounts of their cronies. The £18 billion spaffed away through Trussonomics would have funded decent pay rises for nurses. Yet it’s NHS workers that are vilified as “holding the country to ransom”.

The standoff between public sector workers and the Westminster and Holyrood governments poses the fundamental question of how we value and reward different groups. The “professions” command salaries way beyond those who make the things and provide the services we need. Why for example, is working in the law, accountancy, public relations (whatever that is) so richly rewarded? I’m biased. My grandfather was impoverished after a lengthy and ultimately futile legal dispute. In old age he reflected sadly that bandits rob you at the point of a gun, the law robs you at the point of a fountain pen.

Margaret Thatcher was correct (did I really write that?) in addressing professional privilege, particularly the legal variety. That’s why law is prohibitively expensive. The legal closed shop resembles the pre-Reformation Catholic church that couldn’t countenance ordinary punters communicating directly with God. Professional trade unions and their shop stewards can set their own charges and act as bulwarks against transparency and accessibility. Tell me, what is the social value of fund managers or numpties described as “influencers?” Why does a “publicist” earn more than an engineer?

The New Economic Foundation’s (NEF) report, A Bit Rich, set out to put value on a variety of jobs including hospital cleaner, childcare worker, re-cycling worker, banker, advertising executive and tax accountant. It concluded in terms of social value, the hospital cleaner exceeded the banker. Tax accountants were judged most harmful to society. The authors calculated for every £1 they created, they actually “destroyed” £14. A Bit Rich debunked several other myths. It’s not true for example that high earners necessarily work harder than the rest of us. Boris Johnson surely proved that. High salaries are not a reliable indicator of talent or ability and the private sector isn’t always more efficient.

It's down to the confusion between worth and value. Billionaires are considered “worthy” and their fortunes bestow social kudos and influence. Worth may be what someone has accrued, but tells us little about how it was acquired or used. Can anyone tell me what someone like David Beckham is for, or why astronomical sums are paid for their presence or endorsement?

Value on the other hand is more likely to be judged against character and what a person delivers for others and society in general. In contrast, those worth most tend to use their wealth and influence to maintain the status and privileges of their own kind. Hypothetically, an already wealthy chancellor might choose to ignore unfair tax benefits arising from non-dom status.

A new reality TV show might offer an innovative way of balancing worth against value. It could be called The Great British Rake-Off. Representatives of those demanding pay rises would make their pitch to a television audience. As in Strictly, a public vote would determine the increase for each group. There could be a group stage followed by head-to-head play-offs. Nurses against solicitors, binmen/women against bankers, cleaners against fund managers, paramedics against publicists and so on.

It’ll never be made. The old boy network and the class system will see to that. The worthy like the Conservative Party chairman will continue to blame strikers and greedy nurses for asking modest reward for 12-hour shifts. To paraphrase Oscar Wilde, they will continue to know the cost of everything and the value of nothing.

Read more by Doug Marr: