A NEW Westminster leader for the SNP. A new opinion poll suggesting majority Scottish support for ending the Union. Joy unconfined, surely, for those who advocate independence.

Up to a point, Lord Copper. Certainly, the poll provided Stephen Flynn – that newly-elected leader – with useful ammo in confronting the Prime Minister.

However, polls are transient snapshots. There is no immediate prospect of testing those findings in a referendum.

Still, an intriguing survey, and an effective opening performance by Mr Flynn in the Commons.

Mr Flynn would appear to have a gutsy, demotic touch which may impel his Westminster team to greater heights.

He is an ambitious, young Dundonian. A potent mix. I was once one myself.

So, for nationalists, what’s not to like? Why fret?

Four reasons. One, the choice of a new Westminster leader was accompanied by internal bickering and briefing.

Two, Labour has this week promulgated a revised narrative for the constitution, designed to counter independence.

Three, the SNP in government is still struggling with key challenges, most notably in the health service.

And, four, there is lingering uncertainty within the nationalist movement over the concept that the next UK General Election should be fought as a de facto referendum.

First, that SNP Westminster election. They are now, of course, all the best of chums. Talk of internal factions is, apparently, media fantasy.

Except some missed the message. Front bench resignations and one MP, Pete Wishart, “bemused” by developments.

To be clear, I believe such matters can be over-hyped. But do I think Nicola Sturgeon is ecstatic with events? I do not. Further, there was a brief but frenzied period of turmoil leading up to the final choice.

Politics frequently mirrors the Theatre of the Absurd. The early phase of this contest reminded me of a scene from the play Rhinoceros by Ionesco.

The disputatious denizens of the SNP Westminster village seemed temporarily intent on squabbles which, though important to them, were trifles compared to the bigger picture.

That is independence, lest you – or they – had forgotten.

I acknowledge that leaders will face challenges. But the tone of this contest scarcely enhanced the party’s image.

Still, two points. The squabbling should subside. And, frankly, the question of who leads the SNP at Westminster matters little to the people of Scotland, compared to the issues they are confronting daily.

Indeed, historically, that has been a problem for the party’s Commons group. They can suffer from branch office syndrome. Westminster has a seductive cachet. Yet their party’s focus is, understandably, elsewhere. They are there to settle up, not settle down, in Winnie Ewing’s memorable phrase.

However, to emphasise, I believe the SNP’s Westminster group will now settle down, in a different sense. Regrouping under their new team leader. Nicola Sturgeon will smile, resolutely.

To Labour’s offer then, which has historical inevitability. If the SNP is advocating Indyref2, then it was to be anticipated that we would get The Vow 2. From Gordon Brown.

The package is deftly structured to achieve twin aims. To provide a Third Way, an alternative to independence versus the status quo. And, in addition, to extend the concept of reform to the wider UK through, for example, replacing the House of Lords with an assembly reflecting nations and regions.

Critics say much of it is eerily, indeed wearily, familiar, including that Lords plan. However, there is refreshed thinking as to devolved powers, such as borrowing or new international linkages for Holyrood.

Of course, it arouses question marks. The Brown Commission report talks of entrenching the Sewel Convention to protect Holyrood’s powers. But how does that sit, in practice, with the continuing sovereignty of Westminster? And how could one bind a future UK Government?

Labour’s answer is that there would be a “permanently reformed UK”, within which Holyrood would operate.

For now, such disputes matter less than the existence of the updated Labour narrative. It gives them a dog in the constitutional race.

Across Britain as a whole, it would seem that Labour is currently well placed to succeed the Conservatives in UK government.

For Scotland, this revived constitutional plan at least enables Sir Keir Starmer to posit an alternative to the SNP. To suggest that he is alert to Scotland’s disquiet with Westminster governance – but intends to reform it, rather than resile from it.

Which presents a challenge to the SNP. It will counter by arguing that Scotland needs a government which always reflects Scottish opinion. And that Labour’s stance in endorsing Brexit leaves it inimical to Scottish opinion.

Both parties, of course, present themselves in contradistinction to the Conservatives. Which could present an interesting choice to the people of Scotland.

Labour says it will oust the Tories from Westminster power – and then reform UK governance as part of its programme. The SNP says it will remove Westminster governance full stop – and enable the people of Scotland to set their own direction.

Then, to the travails of Scottish ministers. To be quite clear, independence does not rest on single, transient issues, not even matters as significant as the availability of health care.

But one prop of the SNP offer is that it can govern well within devolution but could do much better with the full powers of independence.

It scarcely helps when it is palpably struggling to improve the health service. Nicola Sturgeon’s opponents all tackled her on the NHS during First Minister’s Questions.

There are many reasons for problems in health care, not least Covid. Ms Sturgeon noted that Scotland generally outpaced the rest of the UK. But, to repeat, it is less than helpful to that wider cause.

Finally, strategy. Will the next UK election be a referendum on independence? I reckon the SNP jury is still out on that one. Mention “de facto” to some SNP thinkers and stand by for a pained expression.

How would they conduct such a campaign? With a one-line manifesto? Or the accumulated papers on independence? What if voters expect more? Or decline to acquiesce in the SNP plan?

Enough, Brian, enough. Tell me more about that poll on independence.

