IF you are yet to tune into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary, you will have failed to be unaware of its launch this week, which sparked a raft of headlines as the couple took aim at the royal family, British sensibilities and “press intrusion”. Now the question is - what could part two possibly hold in store?

For those who have yet to tune in?

In the limited six episode series on Netflix, three episodes of which were released on Thursday, the couple "share their truth about their journey together before, during and after royal life", Netflix say.

“Their truth?”

Everything comes down to perspective one supposes and despite conflicting concepts in these first episodes, this is clearly the way they view the world.

Conflicting concepts?

The couple use the initial episodes to complain of press intrusion, but the Netflix show itself invites the world into their private lives. Nick Bullen, editor in chief of True Royalty TV, said it was the most "self-serving piece of TV I have seen in quite a while”, adding: “I think it's really a reality show. It is literally me, me, me, me the whole time. If you sought out privacy, why are you throwing doors open to your own life?”

And they take aim at the royals?

In what has become their modus operandi, the couple make various digs and the Duchess bemoans the reserved British nature. Meghan says on camera: "When Will and Kate came over, and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot. I was a hugger. I've always been a hugger, I didn't realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.”

No bombshells?

Nothing more than what they have already relentlessly said, and while their most ardent supporters back the couple’s right to air their grievances as they wish, reaction has been fairly negative, with Meghan even accused of "mocking the Queen" by making an exaggerated curtesy during the programme. Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, said: “I am ashamed that this deeply embarrassing couple bear the title of our great county. As a Member of Parliament for a Sussex constituency and having been born in Sussex and lived most of my life here…it is time to take the title back from someone so clearly lacking any respect.”

When are the next episodes released?

The final three episodes of Harry and Meghan will be released on Netflix on December 15 as part of the reputed $100 million Netflix deal to make a number of films and series.

What will they contain?

Well, critics could easily state that without the ability to talk of their royal past and connections, what else would they possibly have to talk about of interest? So it is likely they will contain more of the same. BBC Royal Correspondent Nicholas Witchell said: “Supporters I think will see these films and regard them as a touching love story, a couple seeking happiness in difficult circumstances. Critics will see the films and see them as further evidence of their indulgence, their self obsession.”

What do Meghan and Harry say?

Their spokesman Ashley Hansen told The New York Times: "Their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties. Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series. They are choosing to share their story, on their terms, and yet the tabloid media has created an entirely untrue narrative that permeates press coverage and public opinion. The facts are right in front of them."



