Who’s feeling festive? Hanukkah kicks off on Sunday, the Winter Solstice arrives on December 21, and of course it is now just 12 days till Christmas, so there are lights and decorations aplenty as the holiday season gears up towards its climax.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales were higher than expected this year, with a snapshot survey from Barclaycard Payments showing transactions up 3.2 per cent on 2021. However, reports also suggest consumers have been more selective about the purchases they keep – and quicker to return items – as the surging cost of living devours festive finances.

The inflationary Grinch isn’t an 11th hour arrival – according to the Office for National Statistics, retail spending fell below pre-pandemic levels back in October. Taking out the effect of inflation, the Centre for Retail Research expects sales volumes to fall by 3.3% this year, and a further 3% in 2023.

The portents of tightening belts are everywhere as households scale back on all things imaginable to keep up with the cost of basics such as food and heating. Stark choices are being made over festive celebrations, with a survey last week from accountancy group RSM indicating that the average spend for Christmas will be 16% lower this year at £463, down from £554 in 2021.

“The festive trading period is when most hospitality businesses make the majority of their profits for the whole calendar year,” said Paul Newman of RSM UK. “With last year’s festivities severely impacted by Omicron, 2022 needs to deliver if the sector is to avoid a grim start to 2023 with a swathe of closures and job losses.”

More than half of 5,000 UK workers surveyed recently by recruitment group Reed said they were worried about the cost of Christmas this year. A poll of 2,000 people by fashion retailer Quiz found that 16% of those questioned will be ditching all festive parties and events due to the rising cost of living.

Though a frock for the Christmas outing might seem frivolous in the face of bleak economic reality, the collective ripple effect of such decisions has wide and significant ramifications.

Representing venues with less than 300 seats, the Society of Independent Theatres has warned that two in five of its members fear closure unless they command a strong Christmas season. Most are hoping to generate a quarter of their annual revenue during the festive period.

Yet just 40% of consumers surveyed plan to support their local venue’s holiday production, compared to 60% who did so in 2019. According to the society, this represents some £845 million in lost ticket sales compared to pre-pandemic levels, plus as much as a further £1.65 billion of associated spending at local bars, restaurants, taxi firms and so forth.

Household consumption is the lifeblood of the UK economy, with spending on goods and services such as food, clothing, transport, durables and entertainment accounting for nearly 60% per cent of gross domestic product.

Yet British consumers have been squeezed by global inflationary pressures far more than their peers in other countries. The UK is the only G7 nation which has failed to regain its pre-pandemic level of gross domestic product (GDP) and is expected to suffer more than most as conditions worsen next year.

Slower household spending accounts for much of the difference and the bad news – particularly for industries such as hospitality and retail that rely heavily on consumer confidence – is that this isn’t going to improve any time soon. The British Chambers of Commerce, for example, predicts household consumption will fall by 2.3% next year before eking out meagre growth of 0.3% in 2024.

There is also continuing uncertainty about the future for energy prices, the major factor in the cost crunch faced by both consumers and businesses.

Energy price subsidies have been larger and more effective in the big Eurozone economies than in the UK, where assistance will be further scaled back from April in a move that will have adverse implications for inflation and the wider economy. According to a briefing note issued last week by Pantheon Macroeconomics, this has been one of the main contributors to the drag on household spending and UK growth relative to other G7 countries.

“But note too that core goods prices have risen more in the UK than in the Eurozone since Brexit, whereas previously they moved in sync,” Pantheon’s chief UK economist Samuel Tombs said. “This suggests British households have paid the price for the greater cost and complexity faced by overseas businesses exporting to Britain.”

Food prices rose at a record rate during the year to November, according to the British Retail Consortium, jumping to 12.4% from 11.6% in October. Little surprise then that research earlier this month from Paragon Bank found that 46% of shoppers have switched to cheaper supermarkets with Aldi, Lidl, Iceland and Farmfoods gaining at the expense of Marks & Spencer, Waitrose and Ocado.

With shifts of that magnitude in the essential category of food, every other retail sector will be fighting tooth and nail for any remaining scraps of discretionary spending as the all-important “golden quarter” comes to a close. Jacqui Baker of RSM said fashion retailers are in the most precarious position, having put in their orders months ago thinking this would be the first proper Christmas in two years with the public going all out.

“[They will] need to shift the multitudes of sequins they buy for the festive party season,” she said.

“Consumer footfall has been falling in recent weeks and the rail strikes are only adding to dampening consumer demand. On top of this, the mail strikes are seriously impacting on delivery times and turning consumers away, creating more headaches for retailers.”

The vast majority of merchants and hospitality providers have little if anything left in the tank in the wake of the pandemic, and will likely not get the festive windfall hoped for as we move into the gloomier days of January. Covid’s impact on the consumer landscape was radical, but seismic shifts are still in progress.