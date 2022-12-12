THE Diary has always felt a great deal of admiration for Harry and Meghan, that multimillionaire couple eking out a frugal, selfless and charitable existence in a California mansion with nine bedrooms and sixteen bathrooms.
As you might be aware, H & M are currently appearing in a fair and balanced Netflix documentary, which the publicity-shy couple will be fervently hoping nobody watches.
Reader Susan Barr says: “Maybe Nicola Sturgeon should make a similarly objective and unbiased documentary, arguing her case for yet another independence referendum. And if Netflix refuse to broadcast it, she could always launch her own TV channel… Natflix, perhaps?”
Games people play
AS the old year draws to a close, notes Malcolm Boyd. from Milngavie, it’s useful to reflect on the events of the last 12 months.
Adds Malcolm: “My thoughts immediately go back to the night when I nearly lost my wife – what a card game that was…”
French for beginners
WITH Mbappe and chums beating England in Qatar, our readers are now feeling proud of the "Auld Alliance" between Caledonia and Gaul.
David Donaldson tells us that, as a teenager, his wife Marion hitch-hiked across France. One lorry driver stopped and bought her lunch. When he asked if she would like anything more to eat, she declined on the grounds that she was full up, which in school French became, "Non merci. Je suis pleine."
This got a startled response from M. Le Camionneur, because the phrase actually means: “I am pregnant.”
Raising Kane
WORLD Cup warblings, continued. Before England got MMM-bopped by Mbappe, the senior-section of Whiteinch Indoor Bowling Club in Glasgow were growing increasingly nervous that the Harry Kane Collective might end up raising aloft the solid gold trophy.
Diary correspondent Jim Morrison overheard one elderly bowler mutter grumpily: “If England win this World Cup, I’ll no just eat ma hat, I’ll eat ma flipping coat an’ shoes, as well.”
(P.S. The elderly bowler may have used a spicier word than ‘flipping’. Those senior-section bowlers are a rough 'n' rascally bunch.)
Fishy conclusion
ENJOYING a tipple in his local hostelry, reader Nigel Henderson overheard a chap at a nearby table say to his pal: “I’ve always been curious tae know, what were electric eels called before electricity was invented?”
His pal considered this for a while, then replied: “Steam-powered eels?”
Money to burn
PROUD homeowner Liz Manning tells us she’s getting a new chimney built. “The original price was quite reasonable,” says Liz, “but now it's going through the roof.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here