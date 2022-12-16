SCOTLAND is internationally renowned for its diverse, rich nature and landscapes. The capacity that our land holds to deliver nature-based solutions to climate change, specifically through increased tree coverage, is significant.

The Scottish Government has set out its ambitions to increase Scotland’s forest and woodland cover to 21% by 2032, as part of its targets to reach net zero emissions by 2045. If this is to be achieved, we need innovative solutions.

As an organisation that champions innovative approaches to improve ecological resilience and increase carbon stores, we are always exploring ways to use our rich, natural assets for the benefit of communities, wildlife and the planet.

I’m proud that Scotland is leading the UK on tree planting, creating more than 10,000 hectares of new woodland in 12 months.

But tree planting is only part of the nature-based solution puzzle. Natural woodland regeneration – letting woodland grow back naturally – is one of the most efficient and low-cost approaches to locking up carbon.

One type of natural woodland that could offer part of the solution is ghost woodland. These relics or "ghosts" of former woods have existed for centuries yet less than 20% of the canopy remains. This is essentially an ancient canopy that is dying on its feet. Even so, they are extremely important habitats for biodiversity, with rare insects, fungi and flowers.

Once identified, ghost woodlands can be rediscovered through natural regeneration into thriving habitats. And unlike many woodland creation projects, there is no need to purchase new land.

But many of these woodlands in waiting are undocumented or under threat from invasive species or over-grazing from native animals. That’s why we need to act now, so we don’t lose the potential of our ghost woodlands forever.

At Future Woodlands Scotland, we support landowners and farmers to create and regenerate native woodlands through our funded programmes, research, and innovation. We are supporting cultivation of native woodland through our Future Woodlands Fund, with current applications totalling 1,000 hectares.

And in the past six months we have seen an increase in the number of applications to validate and restore ghost woodlands.

In recognition of the importance of these woodlands, we recently tested a methodology to protect and regenerate ghost woodlands with Scottish Forestry and the Woodland Carbon Code.

Through Future Woodlands Scotland, land managers and farmers can apply for funding support and generate carbon credits through the restoration of ghost woodlands. These in turn provide them with a long-term source of revenue to cover the ongoing costs of nurturing a woodland back to life.

This initiative was made possible through our Future Woodlands Fund, a BP-funded programme, to help land managers overcome financial and cultural barriers to deliver nature-based solutions to climate change and social benefits across Scotland.

With climate change playing an increasingly important role in the decline of biodiversity, bringing ghost woodlands back to life is, we believe, a key nature-based solution that we should all get behind.

To find out more about our Ghost Woodlands funding programme visit the Future Woodlands Scotland website.

Shireen Chambers is Chief Executive, Future Woodlands Scotland