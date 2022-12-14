Bird-brained
THE Arctic conditions besieging Scotland are proving a hindrance to our readers, who now mostly spend their waking hours huddled beneath the bed covers, clasping two hot water bottles. One filled with hot water. The other loaded to the gunnels with malt whisky.
Occasionally a foolhardy reader will leave the sanctuary of the eiderdown to stagger outdoors, before immediately slipping on the ice and crashing on the bahookie. (Perhaps it wasn’t such a great idea to drink all that whisky.)
Sharon Daniels advised one elderly chap she passed on the street to “walk like a penguin”, an icy-weather dictum she heard on the radio.
“Walk like a penguin?” sneered the old fellow. “Why should I? Penguins urnie so smart. If they had oany brains they’d learn tae fly and wing it tae the Bahamas.”
Excuses, excuses
ATTEMPTING to travel into Glasgow city centre on Monday, reader David Wright was stopped in his tracks after being informed by the Muirend station-master that the train had stopped in its tracks.
A problem on the line, apparently.
David’s wife, standing next to him, whispered delightedly: “So it’s not a rail strike? What a refreshing change! I do like to hear a new excuse why I won’t be getting my train, once in a while.”
Bobble babble
ANOTHER winter tale. The husband of reader Janet Harris has more to outrage him than icy conditions and trains that never arrive.
The other day he muttered to his wife in irate tones: “Bobble hats… bobble hats. Everywhere I look… bobble hats.”
“What’s wrong with bobble hats?” enquired Janet, defensively. (She happened to be wearing one at the time.)
“Shoes don’t have bobbles,” harrumphed hubby. “Trousers, shirts and jackets don’t have bobbles. So what good is it doing on a hat?”
Fading stars
TV fan Bert Adler tells us: “I only recently discovered that Strictly Come Dancing and Pointless Celebrities aren’t the same show…”
Paris match
A MENTION of France in the Diary reminds Harold Mann of the time he visited Harwich, and noticed a sign which stated: "Harwich for the Continent."
Over it someone had scrawled: ‘And Paris for the incontinent.’
Mitey mystery
IN the dim and distant past reader David Donaldson was taught that the way to remember the difference between stalactites and stalagmites was that, “Tights come down.”
What mites do, he has yet to discover.
Festive funny
GEARING up for Christmas, reader Owen Lewis quizzes us: “How much does Santa pay for parking?”
We don’t know.
“Nothing,” says Owen. “It’s on the house.”
Read more from the Diary: The problem with royal titles...
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here