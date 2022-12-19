NEURODIVERSITY is a topic rightfully being discussed and studied more than ever before. It’s an umbrella term for differences in the way the brain works, incorporating conditions like ADHD, autism, dyspraxia, dyslexia and many more.

We decided to conduct a survey to find out the scale of the problem in UK adults. What we found out was that more than a third of UK adults (37%) admitted to struggling with literacy at school. We also explored how people feel today when they are carrying out everyday tasks such as filling out forms, reading bedtime stories to their children and even sending emails and texts to friends and colleagues. The data told us that a quarter (25%) admitted to feeling embarrassed when they experience difficulties reading books aloud to pre-school children. Whilst two in five (41%) felt frustrated when having difficulties reading and filling out lengthy forms. It’s these practical and emotional impacts that Texthelp wants to support, by continuing to provide new products in education.

As I grew up, I realised these problems were more widespread. When I was 19, my father suffered a stroke which took out his speech centre. He wasn’t able to speak, he couldn’t write and he struggled to communicate. This had a huge impact on my thinking and I really saw a gap for a global assistive technology that could help people with a vast array of needs. I wanted to create versatile tools to aid those with as many literacy needs as possible.

We are delighted to be working with high-profile ambassadors: Derry Girls’ Dylan Llewellyn and CBBC presenter Omari McQueen in our most recent campaign “Words Can’t Hold Us Back”. Both share their journey of living with dyslexia and outline the challenges they face in everyday situations. Also, this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing saw Hamza Yassin, CBeebies and Countryfile wildlife camera-operator, also highlighting his dyslexia. He wants the perception to change and thinks his own dyslexia is a gift rather than a hindrance.

Neurodiversity should be positioned like this way more often – we should all celebrate our uniqueness as something that makes us special.

What the survey has clearly illustrated is that literacy challenges are affecting the everyday lives of many adults across the country. But it also highlighted that many of these people (37%) felt that there were not enough resources and technology to support their reading, writing and comprehension during education. However, the report also shows that there has been an increase in technology available over the years. And it’s encouraging to see there is a growing need for technology within education.

For the last 25 years, we have prioritised inclusion and accessibility above all else. And this is a continued key theme at Texthelp’s online Festival of Inclusive Education event. We want the software we have created to be easily accessible – from the classroom to the workplace and beyond. We think everyone deserves the help they need and ultimately, we’re striving for everyone to understand and be understood.

Martin McKay is founder and CEO at Texthelp, a global assistive technology company

Omari McQueen is the keynote speaker at The Festival of Inclusion event.