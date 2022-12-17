Why is Scotland so manky? This is an easy question to ask but a hard one to answer.

This week one of the country’s biggest green charities published its annual survey on litter.

Keep Scotland Beautiful or KSB found that nearly nine out of 10 of us think rubbish in our streets and public places is a significant concern.

It is hard to think of an issue on which there is quite so much consensus. Or, at least, we agree we have a problem, one so grave that KSB now calls it a national emergency. There is, alas, a lot less accord about how to get out of this crisis. Or even what its causes are.

The evidence of this emergency is before our eyes. We can all see the rubbery slick of chewing gum on our pedestrian drags; the rows of disposable cups propped on top of bins; and the cigarette butts trapped in the weeds growing between flagstones.

Then there are the half-eaten takeaways, crisp packets and soft drinks cans pushed – inexplicably, for me – deep in to hedges.

Such impressions are supported by hard data. KSB carries out a huge, rolling annual physical survey of thousands of spaces. Its inspectors do spot checks across the country. Roughly speaking, they rate one in 10 checked sites as “unacceptably littered”.

That rises to nearly one in five in Scotland’s mankiest council area, its capital and international showcase, Edinburgh.

The results of such inspections are corroborated by opinion poll evidence. There is more litter in the big towns and cities of the central belt than in rural areas, and more still in the poorest neighbourhoods.

This is much more than an aesthetic challenge. At the risk of repeating the obvious, litter is a catastrophe for nature and for our climate. The trash we leave in our streets and our parks, as most of us realise, ends up in our burns, our rivers and our seas. It also turns up in the stomachs and gullets of wild animals. It does not get recycled. It is often, well, wasted carbon.

And, for the avoidance of doubt, the problem is getting worse. The pandemic had a devastating effect on the ability of local authorities and commercial contractors to carry out frontline services such as street-sweeping. This happened pretty much everywhere, right across our continent.

The politics of trash can be brutal.

Authorities in the French capital faced a social media revolt – under the hashtag #saccageParis – as the long-blighted Canal Saint-Martin turned in to a soup of chucked facemasks.

The populist mayor of Rome was ejected as heaps of uncollected rubbish and overflowing bins attracted marauding wild boars.

Opposition politicians across Europe – some in clear bad faith – latched on to widespread and legitimate public discontent. So, it has to be said, did online extremists.

Scotland too has had its share or rubbish politics.

Glasgow social media last year brimmed with real images of overflowing bins – especially the huge Taylor containers placed outside blocks of flats with no back courts.

Stories of Glasgow rats biting “clenny” staff made the local, Scottish and even UK press. None of them were true. I checked the health and safety incident reports myself.

Covid, political fever about rodents and the industrial action this year and last were exceptional, one-off events.

There are bigger, underlying issues behind the rising tide of litter. And some of these – including the clear connection to poverty – run very deep.

KSB suggests a link – albeit at a lag – between the onset of austerity after the financial crash and the rise in how much rubbish they count in the street. Experts will also talk about our ongoing culture of throwaway consumption, of eating and drinking on the go.

I think we are dealing with a properly wicked problem. Its causes and consequences are grave and complex. And they cut across all sorts of political, cultural and economic fault lines. So much so that often we cannot even have a decent conversation about them.

There are some of us who mostly – even only – want to talk about the state’s responsibility for litter. The SNP at Holyrood has been accused – credibly – of passing UK austerity on to local authorities.

Councils in turn are increasingly retreating to their statutory services, doing what they have to do by law, like collecting the bins. And that can mean taking the focus off some of the ‘softer’ services they provide, such as youth outreach or PR and marketing campaigns that have a proven impact on rubbish. Remember all the trash stories about “spin doctors”? Well, some of these supposedly useless people are actually crucial to tackling litter.

Some of us only want to highlight personal responsibility. How do we challenge cultures and habits, like picking up a throwaway coffee cup to go rather than sitting in? How do we discourage downright anti-social behaviour? More fines? Well, sure, if you can catch the perps. There are ideas floating about – including using road cameras to catch motorists who throw rubbish on the road. But can we enforce our way out of this crisis? I do not think so.

What nobody seems keen to do is look at corporate responsibility for litter. Our business sector – perhaps the least scrutinised part of our public life – is rightly keen to complain about mess. Some corporations, especially big, PR savvy ones, are pushing worthy and effective anti-litter initiatives. Others are polluting our streets with excess packaging and wrapping and lobbying against trash-busting measures. And let’s not pretend that some firms are not actively flytipping – for example using public or domestic bins to dump their rubbish instead of hiring a contractor.

Me? I think we need to expect more from both the private and public sectors and from individuals. Everybody needs to take ownership of this issue. We should not despair. Wicked problems are hard to solve – but not impossible. We should see litter levels as a core measure of the health not just of our environment, but of our society.