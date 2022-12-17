WHERE once many of us may not have batted an eyelid handing over cash or bank cards for this or that, paying for products and services has become a different story amid the surging cost-of-living crisis. Now the concept of “pay-what-you-can” has come to the fore.

How so?

Many businesses and services countrywide, from bakers to hairdressers, are offering “pay-what-you-can” options to customers overwhelmed by the cost-of-living crisis that has seen bills for energy and food skyrocket to eye-watering levels, surging ahead of wage rises and leaving families backed into financial corners.

How does it work?

Exactly how it says - customers are asked to contribute what they can afford at establishments offering the service. The not-for-profit business model has, traditionally, been used as a promotional tactic, but is now more mainstream, giving buyers the ability to take advantage of services, or buy products, without the obligation of stretching their finances.

Examples?

Earlier this week, a primary school in the Welsh seaside town of Barry opened an on-site laundry, asking parents and users to “pay what you can”. The school service offers use of two washing machines, a tumble dryer and washing lines, set up in a converted shipping container at Cadoxton Primary, in the South Wales town, aiming to aid struggling families - and others in the community - who are reluctant to use the energy in their own homes due to the inordinately high cost.

There’s more to it?

In Barry, it is part of a wider initiative, called Cadog’s Corner, which also includes a “pay-as-you-feel” food, clothes and book store. Project organiser, Hannah Cogbill, a member of the school’s senior leadership team, said: “We wanted to make sure that we could support our community to have their basic needs met - food and personal hygiene - all at a ‘pay-as you-feel’ price. This should not be a luxury for families. It has proven hugely popular with our families as they pop up, do their washing and have a cup of coffee while they are waiting.”

It’s not just laundry?

Another example of the economic model is the Chameleons Hair & Scalp salon in Plymstock, near Plymouth in the south-west of England. Owner Teresa Wood said they are offering the service to those in need noting: "When you see people who are struggling, it's just so important for people that they can afford a hair cut - they just want to feel nice.”

Elsewhere?

Arts venues, such as Battersea Arts Centre in London, offer such schemes. The latter says it believes "passionately in the accessibility of art and culture for everyone and that no-one should be excluded because of their financial circumstances, particularly now when so many are struggling" adding that, this year, they have "already seen the benefits" with "more first-time visitors" to the centre than ever before. And Lil's Parlour bakery in Birmingham is a "pay-what-you-can" business, with the founder, Lucy Scott, saying that after life-saving surgery, she "wanted to change the way I lived" and that she is "passionate about giving back to the community".