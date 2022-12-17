A FEW years ago, my family decided we were ready to get a dog. It wasn’t a decision we took lightly, and we carefully considered various options before deciding that rescuing was right for us.

Our dog is a greyhound who was abandoned after his early retirement, we don’t know his racing name but Dogs Trust called him Lux.

Apparently, his prey drive wasn’t high enough, which seems like an inaccurate assessment if you’ve ever seen him around an unattended sock. He was never going to be the kind of dog that would win races or make money, and greyhound racing is not an industry with a sympathetic retirement plan.

When he first came to us he was skinny, scared of people and constantly anxious. He has a tattoo inside his ear and wouldn’t feel comfortable enough to go near you unless you had something he wanted. After a few years of slow, incremental progress, showing him that he no longer has to fight for food, water, or love, he’s like a different dog.

He still gets anxious sometimes and isn’t too good with new people or other dogs yet, but he will give and receive affection readily, and can comfortably exist in his own space. Getting him to that point took a lot of work: the careful introduction of boundaries and letting him slowly relax and feel physically safe.

In the run up to Christmas, many people will want to buy new pets, and may not have carefully considered just how much responsibility is involved. I asked Dogs Trust if they had any advice for people thinking about getting a dog for Christmas.

They said: "Dogs Trust urges people thinking of buying a dog for Christmas to stop and think first; it’s a huge commitment. Anyone considering getting a puppy, or a dog of any age, needs to carefully consider all aspects of dog ownership, including the responsibility and associated costs such as healthcare and insurance, and caring for your dog when you are working or away on holiday."

When I was younger I remember begging my parents for a puppy every year and had absolutely no idea of just how much time, effort, and money it takes to keep them happy. If you want to help support rescue dogs but aren’t in a position to do so through adoption, you can sponsor a dog from £1 a week, and even give the gift of a sponsorship, which might be a good compromise if children desperately want a dog but aren’t ready for the responsibility of pet ownership.

A pet shouldn’t be looked at as a gift, but a new member of the family: a lifelong commitment. There are a whole host of factors to consider, including breed, age, and even sex. Many dogs are abandoned or given to shelters once the novelty wears off and the reality of being wholly responsible for the safety and upkeep of an animal sets in. With the rise of unethical breeders, puppy mills and so-called ‘designer dogs,’ paying attention to animal welfare is more crucial than ever.

Dogs Trust added: “Whilst we do not advise buying a puppy for Christmas, if anyone is still considering buying one, please visit the Dogs Trust website for advice on buying responsibility. We hope people who have thought carefully about adding a dog to their family will consider adopting one of the thousands of dogs currently in rehoming centres.”

Dogs Trust also runs a programme called the Freedom Project, which helps survivors of domestic abuse safely and securely care for their dogs while they are leaving dangerous and abusive situations. As many shelters and refuges do not allow pets, having a safe haven for their pets to go, even for a short while, gives survivors the peace of mind to focus on themselves and their own safety.

The project has seen an 85% increase in dogs referred through the programme and has fostered over 150 dogs in Scotland since it launched in 2018.

For anyone who feels genuinely unable to cope with an animal in their lives, handing it over to a reputable shelter is the best way to ensure that the animal receives the best quality of life. It is preferable to surrender a dog to people who can and will give it the care and attention it deserves than to mistreat or abandon an animal, and reputable shelters will never euthanise a healthy dog, instead fostering them until they can be adopted into their forever homes.

Adopting a rescue dog isn’t like getting a puppy, the dog has an established personality and experiences which may require a lot of time and patience to work with. Many people shy away from rescuing an older animal as they want to be wholly responsible for their training and development, but rescue dogs are just as capable of forming bonds as puppies and are equally able to give and receive unconditional love. Even though he didn’t grow up in our house, Lux is very much a part of the family and makes his voice heard, particularly at 3am when he decides he'd very much enjoy some attention. It’s easy to say, ‘rescue don’t buy,’ and while there are many benefits to rescuing, I’d always advise people to make the right choice for themselves and their family.

There are still things about our dog that people might consider quirky or strange, some of which comes as a result of treatment he received in his early years, and some of which is just his personality. He absolutely detests peeing when it’s wet or cold, which might seem spoiled, but I’d invite anyone who would deny him his wee jacket to consider whether they would enjoy standing in the pouring rain or sub-zero temperatures every time they want to relieve themselves.

He chases rabbits in his sleep, prefers his dinner to come with the slightest grating of red Leicester on top, and has carefully choreographed his own special ‘mammy’s makin' chicken’ dance.

His life revolves around his three favourite activities: sleeping, eating, and farting, a lifestyle he’s perfected after prolonged contact with my dad. Rescue animals can come with previous trauma, and a whole host of other complex needs, but if we’d bought a puppy we would’ve missed out on the absolute best wee friend anyone could’ve asked for.

I can confirm that no dogs were interviewed as part of this article – I asked Lux for his input, but he declined to comment.