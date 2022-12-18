As imagined by Brian Beacom
FIRST of all, I have to tell you that I’m going against the advice of my wife Alison in talking to a Scottish newspaper.
She said only this morning ‘Gareth, hun, they’re absolute b******s up there.
"They’re only talking to you because France left you with a face like you’d been chewin’ on a raw onion.
"When Harry’s penalty kick headed in the direction of the Persian Gulf the yells of delight from up there could be heard in the Lake District. Those Scottish people just want to rub it in.
"Your failure is their curly, red-chested liniment. They think you’re a waistcoated bore.’
But I wasn’t having that. I think you guys want to speak to me because we have a great deal in common.
You see, like the Scots, I am also the underdog. We do great things, but still, we get lambasted.
Yes, some could point out that the last time Scotland qualified for a World Cup the Spice Girls were No1 and Bill Clinton was having his work suit rushed to the dry cleaners.
However, you guys also know what it’s like to come close to success.
Two words; Craig and Levein. And here’s another two; Czech and Republic. Had your manager not turned Hampden into a bus park for the night, just think of the wins you would have almost had to come?
And haven’t you and I both had to contend with failure?
I got P45'd out of Middlesbrough for being rubbish, and you can’t get people into hospital beds because your health system is also rubbish.
I skyed my own World Cup penalty and tried to make light of it with a Pizza Hut ad. You skyed the chance to show the UK you could a least build a couple of ferries and you made light of it by taping on cardboard windows.
We both know what embarrassment looks like. For me, it’s the waistcoat in the desert. For you, it’s Michelle Mone.
Yes, I earn a few bob. Or rather, five million bob a year. But, like Prince Harry, I also know what it’s like to be shouted and screamed at. That’s why when you’re shouting and screaming when the new mortgage/tax/council bills come in I’ll be with you.
What of my future? Alison says you’ll want me to stay on for a while, hoping I’ll continue to run a team of nearlys. But I quoted one Scots bloke on Twitter to her, who said: ‘Henry Cavill has just been bumped as Superman. We can’t have Gareth go – and lose two superheroes in the one week.’
And even though this bloke added he wanted a Spacehopper for Christmas, I feel his words speak for Scotland as a whole.
But of course, you want my prediction for the World Cup final? Pushing all the hand-of-god stuff aside, I still think Argentina have as much chance of beating France as Richard Madeley has of taking on Mick Lynch in a TV interview.
Jog on, Argentina.
