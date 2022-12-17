FAMILIES and firms in Scotland are facing greater difficulty for longer as the Scottish Government grapples with balancing what its left with in the books.

As the dust settles after the Scottish budget, experts have said the “high cost of living, higher interest rates, and ongoing Brexit trade difficulties” in Scotland come alongside the news of three years’ more hardship and the delay of the return to pre-pandemic growth.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney’s budget offered a basic freeze on business rates and a hike in income tax for higher earners, with the top rate lowered to £125,140 from £150,000.

Also published on the day of the Scottish budget was the Scottish Fiscal Commission’s forecast of the economy.

The Fraser of Allander Institute think tank said in its analysis: “Originally, the Scottish Fiscal Commission predicted a return to pre-pandemic GDP [gross domestic product] levels by the third quarter of 2022.

“Now, facing a potentially long-running economic contraction, Scottish GDP is not expected to rebound to pre-pandemic levels until well into 2025."

It continued: "Growth is expected to move more slowly in Scotland than the UK average as forecasted last month by the Office for Budget Responsibility.

“The decline in GDP is due to drops in consumption, trade, and private investment over 2023-24, which makes sense, given the high cost of living, higher interest rates, and ongoing trade difficulties due to Brexit.”

Professor Graeme Roy, commission chairman, said: “Inflation is expected to drop sharply next year, but the price level will remain high and living standards will take time to recover.

“Indeed, by 2025/26, we estimate that real disposable income per person in Scotland will be no higher than 10 years earlier.

“Inflation will have a profound effect on the Scottish Government’s budget.

“After allowing for rising prices, the total resource budget will only be marginally higher than for last year. With pressures on pay and rising costs, the situation within individual government portfolios will be challenging.”

So, Scotland will be disproportionately worse off as a result of the UK Government’s actions, such as, for example, Brexit and disastrous policies that exacerbated interest rate rises.

There was a warning higher taxes for higher earners could create a talent drain, and Liz Cameron, of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, said: “The Scottish Government’s move to increase the top and higher rates of income tax will hit taxpayers in Scotland more than other parts of the UK.

“This is a clear disadvantage for Scotland’s businesses and workers and could position Scotland as a less attractive place to live and work.”

Marc Crothall, of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, said: “The situation is grim; we have now entered our most difficult winter yet.”

The Scottish Licensed Trade Association issued its "strongest warning yet that the licensed trade and hospitality industry north of the Border is on its knees with many businesses set to close permanently".

Business editor Ian McConnell looked again at the Westminster budget, pointing out: “Jeremy Hunt succeeded Mr Kwarteng in the Chancellor role and we appear to be back to Tory austerity of the type which choked off growth so badly in the wake of the global financial crisis.

"It seems as if this is not a UK Government which can find any kind of balance or middle way, and it is households and businesses which are paying the price.”

Wellbeing group The Original Fit Factory, this week toasted a £111 million year-long acquisition spree and said it is now looking for larger headquarters in Glasgow as it doubles its Scottish headcount to 80 following the string of purchases to expand its global offering, business correspondent Kristy Dorsey writes.

Deputy business editor Scott Wright told how, despite difficult times, Mitchells & Butlers, the UK pubs giant that owns the Horseshoe Bar in Glasgow, said people were becoming more confident about returning to the hospitality sector.

M&B said: "This makes us cautiously optimistic about the future."

"But the thousands of independent and small-to-medium sized businesses that make up the backbone of the industry in Scotland cannot rely on economies of scale," Mr Wright said.