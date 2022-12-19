IT TOOK precisely two minutes.

After moaning about the closure of both local post offices – which means an 18-mile round trip to send parcels – a friend advised me to buy Royal Mail labels online and let the postie collect them.

Despite some scepticism that this could possibly work – especially during strike action – my next parcel was duly and effortlessly collected. Especially useful that day, since I already knew the impassably icy state of local roads thanks to the village Whatsapp group, established during the Beast from the East so folk with four-wheel drive cars could get shopping for snowed-in neighbours. Later, during lockdown it became a godsend for folk shielding and is now used constantly to advise on road conditions, blocked drains and flooding.

Older folk were initially wary. But ten minutes fiddling with phones over cups of tea got everyone on board, and this digital platform has since become the biggest single source of resilience in our often-isolated rural community.

Hesitation is entirely understandable. My own decision to download Whatsapp years earlier followed another embarrassingly simple, confidence-building advance.

Thanks to the 18-year-old son of my best friend, I finally managed to download a podcast to my iPhone. The task had seemed completely daunting, even though I’d produced a weekly podcast for ten years and shamelessly exhorted others to listen without having the faintest idea how to do it, or the humility to ask.

Now, I join the rest of humanity on long journeys, quietly broadening their minds, tickling their sense of humour or deepening their grasp of emerging trends in a rich, varied online world. Better very late than never.

But I’d guess many Scots are still stuck cursing the downsides of technology because the upsides are hard to find – even though life behind the digital curve hinders a lot more than ease of travel. I had become one of Scotland’s partially digitally excluded and didn’t even know because “I’m not doing badly” amongst my peers.

That’s an economic problem because managerial sixty-somethings can project their own skills, capacities, irrational fears and shortcomings onto others and thus limit ideas, connection, investment and productivity. Of course, some employers are extremely adept at using technology to relentlessly track delivery workers and hound home-working staff. Digital clocking-in can be just as unforgiving as the old physical process. Agreed.

But with just six shopping days till Christmas, it might be time to curb empty conspicuous consumption and pause before reaching in desperation for the nearest calendar, socks or bubble bath in the nearest petrol station or identikit mall.

How many of us need more stuff in our lives? Some families have imposed upper limits on costs to cut down unwanted clutter. But in our materialist culture, the only way to prove you really care is still to have a Christmas time of utter excess. Even though that only produces food waste aplenty, items for charity shops in the New Year, workers trapped in a churn-em-out low wage international economy, the depletion of vital earth resources and feelings of stress and inadequacy for millions of low and middle earners during a cost-of-living crisis.

There is an option. Why not exchange skills instead of pointless presents? Why not ask for help operating an existing bit of technology – or offer it? The result could be socially life-changing and transform the nation’s productivity as digitally savvy young folk help older generations fully deploy their technology.

Take another example. At the recent screening of a film about Norway in the Nation series, the roof-mounted projector stubbornly refused to function. The organiser was frantic. Some members of the audience went off to find the janitor, some went looking for a ladder, others changed the batteries and then retried the remote control – all to no avail. At which point one of the younger members of the audience simply took a picture of the offending projector with his phone, enlarged it with his fingers, took a note of the make and serial number, googled it and discovered the frequency of the flashing blue light meant the bulb had blown and had to be replaced. Sadly, no replacement was on hand, so without wasting more time, someone else raced home and got his own projector.

Every well-meaning, but digitally un-savvy member of the audience was streets behind the youngest person present. Yet almost every member of the audience had a phone. The shame is that most of us still aren’t thinking with it.

And that means mums, dads, grandmas and grandads – though skype-friendly enough to connect with far-flung offspring – are missing a whole new set of digital tricks. All for the want of some friendly conversation and skill-swapping to get the most from the stuff we already have.

Old fashioned, face-to-face skill-sharing and modern technology may seem odd bedfellows. But they don’t have to be. Leigh Caldwell is co-founder and partner at The Irrational Agency, where he applies behavioural economics to market research and was a guest on a recently repeated Radio 4 series.

The programme was pondering the consumer’s experience in a vanishing High Street and multi-national dominated supply chain, delivering objects in an efficient but dehumanised race to the bottom. Are we obliged to keep buying into these empty patterns of consumption simply to keep the traditional town centre alive?

Not according to Caldwell. “The things that are most valuable to me in life are the relationships I have, the opportunity to communicate, the meaning that accrues to my life, the path I see ahead and my memories of the past.”

And like it or not, memories, communication and relationships are all enhanced not diminished by technology – including the oft-maligned mobile phone. Agreed – switching it off on Christmas Day requires will power. But using it to access the digital world fully requires good, old-fashioned conversations.

So, here’s hoping the generations help one another to unleash the extraordinary and connected potential of the digital and face-to-face world in 2023 – sharing less stuff and far more skills.