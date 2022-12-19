IN these trying times, it seems this Christmas is to be the first major “second-hand” festive season as under-pressure Brits keep a tight hold on the purse strings, as part of a continued shift toward the trend this year.

How so?





Early shopping figures for the festive season show consumers are opting for the pre-loved market more so than ever before at this time of year, with data from eBay alone showing around 52 per cent are opting for previously owned or refurbished items. In all, around 23.3 million of us are planning to gift at least one second-hand gift this year.

It’s changing times?





Of those surveyed in the “Gifting Used” poll, 60% said they were more than happy to receive a used gift - up from 45% back in 2020 when the survey first ran.

It’s a rising trend?





The shift to second-hand purchasing has accelerated during the surging cost-of-living crisis this year, with research by eBay Ads finding consumers have increasingly been turning to second-hand goods to suit their own needs. A survey in the summer, of 1000 consumers, found a fifth were buying more such items in order to save money.

But there’s more to it?





It’s not just related to finance, but sustainability with 49% of those polled by MPB - the online platform for buying and selling used camera equipment - saying they cared about sustainability too and the impact on the environment of heightened consumerism.

Once upon a time…



…there may have been a stigma attached to the concept of gifting second-hand items, but again, the survey found only 21% would be embarrassed to gift pre-loved goods.

Take a breath!





MPB is calling on consumers to “Pause, Consider and Act” this year, amongst the hubbub and against the backdrop of inflationary pressures, urging shoppers to pause and consider before buying and think of secondhand as an option at least.

It’s not really surprising?





According to a report by The New Economics Foundation, 30 million people in the UK will be unable to afford a “decent standard of living” by the time the current parliament ends in 2024, amid surging prices and below-inflation increases in earnings.

It’s a secondhand “movement”?





Matt Barker, founder and CEO of MPB, said: “Given increasing environmental concerns around overconsumption, alongside the rising pressure on household income, it’s unsurprising that many of us are looking for alternatives to simply buying new, and it’s brilliant to see that the perceived stigma around gifting and purchasing used items is declining. Overall, buying and selling used is a win for your wallet and the planet alike, and putting more items into the circular economy is a win for the next owner too. While savvy shoppers are catching on to circular behaviour, there are so many people still out of the loop, and we would encourage them to join the used movement.”

It's good enough for the Royals?





Just last week, the Queen Consort revealed she is a thrifty shopper who has bagged a bargain in a charity shop when she visited a unique organisation helping the homeless. Camilla has been patron of Emmaus UK since 2006 and has toured many of its communities across the country. Speaking to the charity’s head of business, Rachel Burton, she added: “I know, with all these shops, they never give me enough time to look around, all the furniture is so useful. I’ve picked up some nice pieces.”