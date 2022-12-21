FOR millions of people living in Scotland, the coastline and sea is a vital resource.

Whether for work or pleasure, these blue spaces support thousands of jobs and provide many opportunities for leisure pursuits. But our marine environment is an increasingly crowded space with multiple, often competing, demands placed upon it.

At Crown Estate Scotland, our role is to ensure requests to use the coast and seabed are managed in a fair and appropriate way. The sheer variety of activities already taking place, others seeking to expand, or entirely new proposals, mean this finite amount of space is under pressure.

One of the most visible activities around our coast involves the production of farmed salmon, but there are other increasingly important sectors, including the farming of seaweed and shellfish seeking to expand.

Offshore wind – for which Crown Estate Scotland issues seabed agreements in line with the Government’s spatial plans – is increasingly prominent, as we move away from fossil fuels and create jobs in green energy. For all sectors, the protection and enhancement of wildlife and landscapes is key.

The challenge – and increasing public expectation – is for everyone to not only operate in a way that does as little damage as possible to the environment, but to improve it. One recent example of this ambition was the launch of the Scottish Marine Environmental Enhancement Fund (SMEEF), established by Crown Estate Scotland, NatureScot, and Marine Scotland. SMEEF encourages marine and coastal industries to make voluntary donations, which are used to fund a wide range of projects including the restoration and enhancement of marine habitats and species.

"Natural capital" is a term that describes the ecosystems that provide social, environmental, and economic benefits to humans. This means looking afresh at living things we may previously have considered to be "nice to have" but not essential, and instead making them the focus of our efforts. This requires work to protect and enhance our marine environment by, for example, planting seagrass, reintroducing native oysters, and restoring saltmarsh. Such habitats can form a crucial part of tackling climate change by sequestering ‘blue’ carbon.

Alongside the good news there are undoubtedly challenges. Finfish farming, notably salmon, is a sector which can divide communities. Our role in this area is limited – we are not the regulator or planning authority – but we do encourage collaboration and dialogue. We’ve helped aquaculture tenants work with electricity and telecoms companies to agree proximity arrangements, meaning both activities can go ahead rather than stall due to lack of seabed space.

More arrangements like this are needed to support these industries. Indeed, the need for ever greater engagement with all communities and businesses is something the Scottish Government has highlighted in its ‘Blue Economy Vision for Scotland’.

Improving dialogue and examining where more co-operation can be achieved to tackle the "marine squeeze" can help different activities and sectors co-exist. This will be critical if our economy and environment are to both flourish in the future.

Annie Breaden is Head of Policy at Crown Estate Scotland