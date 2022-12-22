THE rising cost of living poses challenges for all of us. We’ve all noticed that extra money required for the weekly shop or more being needed to fill the car up at the petrol pump.

The economic challenges facing the country this year means that homeless and vulnerable people face a very bleak and cold winter.

Millions of people across the UK will face the agonising choice between heating and eating this Christmas and tens of thousands of people will spend the festive period on the streets, cold, hungry and lonely without a family to go to.

That’s why kindness matters more than ever this Christmas. For vulnerable people, the isolation they feel on a daily basis is only exacerbated by the wider economic challenges, with disruption to some of the usual services and less money in people’s pocket to donate.

Recent research suggests that more than one in five people in the UK are living in poverty, with an estimated 1.3 million more people expected to be plunged into poverty next year, with 500,000 of these being children.

That’s why at Social Bite, we’re once again running our Festival of Kindness campaign throughout the festive period. With Trees of Kindness set up in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, Aberdeen and London, as well as an online virtual site, we’re asking people to give what they can to help those who need it most.

Even the smallest of gifts can make a huge difference. We are asking people to donate meals, gifts, essential items and emergency accommodation. And this year we’ve set a target of providing 300,000 of these essentials to those experiencing homelessness this Christmas.

To make it easy for people to do this, we are asking them to visit social-bite.co.uk where we’ve put together a handy wishlist to keep things simple for people. Or if you’re doing a bit of Christmas shopping and pass one of our Trees of Kindness, you can drop an extra gift off and do your bit this year.

I’m also incredibly proud of our Social Bite team who give up their Christmas Eve and Christmas Day every year to ensure that homeless and vulnerable people have warm delicious food to eat and some festive company. This year, we’re opening up our coffee shops so people aren’t alone and can feel that festive cheer that many of us take for granted.

Even the smallest of gifts can make a huge difference. This year, that five pounds you might usually spend on a stocking filler that’s forgotten about after Christmas Day, could actually be used to make a meaningful and lasting impact on the life of someone who really needs it.

In a world where you can be anything, I’d urge people to be kind this festive period.

To find out more or donate, please visit social-bite.co.uk

Josh Littlejohn MBE is founder and executive director of Social Bite, a social enterprise that’s dedicated to helping end homelessness in Scotland