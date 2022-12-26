IN an increasingly automated world, it’s easy to believe that technology holds all the answers; yet for letting agencies and landlords, automated services can cause more difficulties than they solve.

We recently commissioned research which demonstrates that human connection remains key to successful customer service. In an independent study of more than 3,000 consumers, 84% of respondents said they’d rather speak to a human being than receive an automated response. Furthermore, despite advances in technology enabling the use of live chat functions, 49% still cited a phone conversation as their preferred means of contact.

Customers are understandably sceptical about automation. In fact, earlier this year, in collaboration with our parent company, AnywhereWorks, we launched the Pledge People Not Bots initiative to highlight the frustrations of trying to interact with bots. Our research found that nearly half (40%) of consumers never have their problems resolved by automated services. Meanwhile, a third (33%) of respondents have been led to believe they’re speaking to a person only to realise it was an automated bot. Each AI interaction creates further distrust and frustration amongst consumers and emphasises the importance of real human connection.

Despite the best efforts of letting agencies, tenants may struggle to reach staff by phone in a timely manner – and as AnswerConnect’s research has demonstrated, effective communication is indispensable to maintaining strong relationships between customers and letting agencies.

For letting agencies and landlords, however, this continued demand for personal connection poses a challenge: You can’t be in two places at once. And even if you could attend a viewing or meeting while conducting a phone call with another client, who would want that?

Even when you have an in-house receptionist, they can only answer one call at a time. And when the office closes for the day, how do you ensure callers receive an answer? Hiring a team of in-house receptionists to answer calls around the clock is prohibitively expensive.

But missing calls simply isn’t an option.

That’s where virtual receptionist services come in. As the name suggests, virtual receptionists can help ensure every caller receives an answer from a real person. They’re available to answer calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. More importantly, they are able to maintain the authentic human connection element so crucial to good customer service. A reliable virtual receptionist service frees up business owners to spend more time on other tasks, as the routine but important work of answering calls is managed by the receptionists. With our receptionists able to work from anywhere, they also bring much-needed flexibility and versatility to businesses.

Crucially, virtual receptionist services are able to strike the balance between providing a sophisticated service (offering features such as call forwarding and routing, appointment booking and order management facilities) while maintaining the authentic spirit of person-to-person conversation. Ultimately, the service proves that technological advances need not be at the expense of genuine human connection.

Angela Fee is Head of Mattering & Impact (Marketing) at AnswerConnect