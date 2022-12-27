THROUGHOUT my 30-year career, I’ve had to navigate countless challenges and make many difficult decisions.
The current recession is not the first crisis I have worked through -– the economic crash of 2008, foot and mouth disease in the years prior, and the pandemic, have all tested the resolve of myself and my clients.
Being a crisis comms specialist means that, when it all kicks off, I’m the first port of call to mastermind those next steps.
Irrespective of the issue, my response always reflects my strong set of values. No matter what life and work have thrown up, these core values have proved to be an invaluable touchstone.
Ted Talk speaker Jen Stassen describes values well in his Why Values Matter talk, calling them "situation-independent decision helpers". When faced with a challenge or opportunity, we can turn to them for guidance. When you feel too close to an issue or risk losing your way, values can pull you back.
In business, values should mean more than a piece of web content. They need to reflect who you are, what you stand for and your approach.
Collaboration is the number one value for UK businesses today (Oxford Character Project 2022) and I am not surprised. People work best when they unite, especially in the small business space where there is nowhere to hide.
Focused collaboration is fundamental to building high-performing teams and effective working relationships. If we work towards a shared vision and values, we will get the best results.
I also believe that collaboration is vital for being seen as a client partner as opposed to simply a supplier. This matters because increasingly people seek to work with partners with purpose.
How we work matters, and it is the top question I am asked by prospects today. The reality is businesses are now evaluated as much on what they do as how they do it, and that’s why we need to live and breathe our values by putting them into practice every day.
From talent attraction to winning new business, values must resonate. When taking on new clients, we need to trust they will co-operate and work with us towards common goals. When recruiting, it’s about looking beyond competencies as the people you hire will establish your company's culture.
By nailing your values, you will drive company growth, sustain high standards and build (and retain) a loyal talented team and bank of great clients.
Trust me, conceding on your values rarely works out – you'll make a hire you weren’t sure about or sign a contract with a business that was not quite the right fit. Relationships will weaken and the results will never be the best you can achieve.
My experience is backed by PwC research revealing that companies with distinctive and aligned values are likelier to show higher profitability and growth, and improved performance. If this doesn’t make the case for painting your values on your office walls, I don’t know what does.
Judith O'Leary is Founder and MD of PR and digital agency Represent
