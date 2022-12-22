“ALL set for Christmas?” As questions go, there are few that strike fear deep into the heart quite like this one. It’s up there with “Have you prepared for nuclear winter?” Although lugging a six-month supply of rice, canned goods and UHT milk into an underground bunker seems like a breeze when faced with braving the gauntlet of an M&S Foodhall in the run-up to this weekend.

I love Christmas. But the bit I adore is idling in front of the fire with a mug of hot chocolate, watching cheesy romcoms about a high-flying career girl returning home from the big smoke to help save her family’s struggling poinsettia farm.

Granted, I do get into the spirit of things. My December wardrobe consists largely of a collection of garish jumpers – adorned with snowflakes, prancing reindeer and cheeky robins – worn on heavy rotation.

I’m a sucker for the unadulterated joy of spending Christmas Eve cooried under a blanket, wearing brand new pyjamas, while reading a gripping, snowbound thriller and working my way through a jumbo-sized jar of pickled onions (I can’t explain it either; this is simply the perfect combination).

I look forward to the groan-inducing cracker jokes and being teased about the gargantuan tally of roast potatoes I manage to polish off (one of these years I will alert Guinness World Records to do an official count).

Basically, I like the sitting and the eating and the unabashed schmaltz. Which brings us to the part of Christmas that I loathe. The endless to-do lists and rushing around on errands like a Yuletide reboot of Challenge Anneka. That constant nagging feeling you have forgotten something.

I imagine that many folks have already reached the soul-sapping, bone-gnawing stage of exhaustion where they want to collapse in a heap. The equivalent of hitting the wall in a marathon, where you are running on empty and questioning your entire existence.

It reminds me of the existential moment I had in B&M a few years ago. Throwing selection boxes into a trolley, I locked eyes with a fellow shopper across the aisle, and we both exclaimed in weary unison, “Why?”

There was a fleeting moment where I thought we might abandon the trollies, walk out of the shop and share a taxi to the airport, each booking a one-way ticket to a destination of our choice (I would go to a remote cabin on an Icelandic glacier; I imagined she’d head for the sun, perhaps Majorca?).

But instead, we rallied, gritted our teeth and moved on to pondering the merits of bath bomb gift sets versus novelty mugs as stocking fillers.

Google “surviving Christmas” and you will find a slew of guides containing the same hackneyed and recycled information about the importance of everything in moderation, staying hydrated and avoiding burning the candle at both ends. Harumph.

Not everyone is a fan of this time of year. I get that. It throws up complicated emotions. The enforced togetherness and quagmire of family dynamics can be tricky to navigate.

There are those of us who may be grieving a painful loss, nursing a broken heart, feeling lonely or suffering in silence in case they are viewed as a buzzkill or burden.

Here’s the kicker: there is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to the festive season. We use words like “celebrate” but it isn’t mandatory to have to spend the coming days bowing to societal norms of how an idyllic Christmas should look. The interminable pressure and hype can feel toxic.

So, whether you spend it in the bosom of rambunctious kin or alone – through choice, necessity or circumstance – try not to compare yourself to others. Don’t feel envious of the filtered photographs posted on social media. In truth, everyone is glossing over the ugly parts.

Here is my humble advice. Pick out the bits of Christmas you enjoy; forget the rest. See you in 2023.