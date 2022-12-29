A LONE purple daisy blooming among long-dead irises and rhododendrons bursting into flower against a backdrop of leafless trees: incongruous sights like this have unsettled many of us in the last few weeks.

In the 16th century, they’d have called it witchcraft.

If only there were a counter-hex for the weirding of the seasons; instead we’re left wondering what portents we should read into these signs and what the knock-on effects of such unseasonal happenings will be.

When spring arrives in mid-November followed by Arctic conditions by Advent, what should we expect in April? Will plants budding or flowering now be able to flower in four months’ time? What do erratic temperatures and blooming cycles mean in the longer term for the lives of plants, insects, and other animals?

Above all, what can we do to help nature in its hour of need?

Leading experts on plant and insect life have tried to answer these questions for this article. The good news is that there’s quite a lot we can do, and the scientists point the way.

But even they don’t yet know exactly what the impact will be of so much change in such short order. David Knott, curator of the living collections at the Royal Botanic Gardens of Edinburgh, says that for plants, coping with balmy weather in November followed by plummeting temperatures in December was like “coming out of a sauna and jumping into a freezer”.

Animals and plants can adjust in ingenious ways, but they need time – and that’s just what they don’t have.

Take insects. By eerie coincidence, while writing this article a few moments ago, I heard a buzzing in the hallway. My cat (equally intrigued) came with me to investigate and we discovered what I thought from a distance was a bee but turned out to be a large wasp (presumably a queen, as only they survive into winter).

She should have been hibernating but the temperature last night shot up by several degrees, and this individual, probably woken from sleep, has come into the house. I imagine she was seeking food (she’s now gone outside).

Where wasps are affected, so are bees. In theory, increasing temperatures could be OK for bumblebees – after all, a lot of UK species are found in central France.

But as Bumblebee Conservation Trust (BCT) science manager Dr Richard Comont points out, plants are adapted to the heat in France. The problem here is the speed of change and the local environment not being adapted to warm conditions.

While one common UK species, buff-tailed bumblebees, have started having colonies over the winter due to rising temperatures, they are apparently sustained by ornamental plantings of heather and mahonia on roundabouts, not native wild plants – hardly a robust survival strategy.

The changing conditions compromise established bee hibernation patterns. The trigger for hibernation is thought to be day length combined with temperature.

If bees stay awake longer because it’s warm, there may not be enough autumn flowers to sustain them. Bees fill their digestive systems with nectar to see them through winter, but can only store a certain amount. Frequent wakening from hibernation due to unseasonal warmth, or wakening too early in the spring, uses up precious energy at a time when flowers are scarce.

In addition, the warmer, wetter winter weather associated with a changing climate promotes the growth of single-celled fungi that attack hibernating bees, causing a “much higher proportion” to die than usual.

The challenges don’t end when spring arrives. That’s when queens are single parents. They must build a nest, provision offspring and keep the nest at a whopping 30 degrees Celsius (by vibrating their flight muscles). With perhaps a degree of understatement, Comont calls this “really difficult”. Bees also really struggle in hot dry weather, so summers like that of 2022 bring mortal danger too.

Stressed bumblebees conserve energy by walking, which explains why so many were seen crossing pavements last summer. We can make ourselves useful, say the experts, by moving them out of harm’s way onto flowers. Giving them sugar water during lean times is also beneficial, though not honey as it can spread bee diseases.

What they need above all, though, is access to appropriate flowering plants, so the BCT advises cultivating a range of varieties to provide nourishing blooms from early spring, throughout summer and autumn. Drought-tolerant kinds are best. The Trust recommends spring varieties like flowering currant and ceanothus, summer bloomers like aquilegia, catmint and thyme, and crucial late summer flowers like cosmos, nasturtium, marigold and cornflower.

In a similar vein, Knott advises leaving sections of lawn to run wild, seeded with flowers for pollinators.

But what will now happen to all those shrubs and trees that have budded in November and December? Will they flower in spring?

Guy Barter, chief horticulturalist at the Royal Horticultural Society, says hardy plant varieties (examples include camellia, wisteria and apples) should be unharmed by budding prematurely and that any frosted buds shouldn’t be pruned. “Plants have developed strategies to make buds of spring flowering plants hardy even though the resulting flowers are very frost sensitive,” he says.

If a plant has already flowered out of season, some trees, like witch-hazel, will have “plenty of reserve flower buds” and should flower again. But many will not flower, or flower well, come the spring.

And that feels like a bit of a worry. Fewer flowers mean less nectar and less fruit, with knock-on effects for insects, birds and other animals.

If climate change were the only stress on plants and animals, say the experts, perhaps they could cope better, but it isn’t.

The loss of countryside flowers and atmospheric pollution from diesel fumes and pesticides already had bees under pressure.

Six months of heat and drought this summer reduced trees’ vigour at a time when many were dealing with other health problems, and extremes of rainfall and windspeed. A tree could have decades knocked off its lifespan by one very hot, dry summer.

Global heating itself is the root of the problem and its impacts will unfortunately be more negative than positive, says Knott: “Everyone could and should be adapting their behaviour.”

If we want to help Scottish nature, that’s the best advice of all.