IT is one of the most beloved Christmas carols, dating back to the 17th century, but a row has broken out after God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen was rewritten to be more “inclusive”.

It’s a classic?





The traditional English Christmas carol - also known as "Tidings of Comfort and Joy" - dates to at least the mid-1600s when it was found in an anonymous manuscript. Its composer remains unknown, but it has become a traditional part of Christmas festivities down through the centuries.

It is also part of literary history?





In 1843, Charles Dickens included the carol in his iconic A Christmas Carol tome. Ebenezer Scrooge, unleashed his foul temper in the paragraph: “At the first sound of 'God bless you merry, gentlemen, May nothing you dismay!’ Scrooge seized the ruler with such energy of action that the singer fled in terror, leaving the keyhole to the fog and even more congenial frost.”

What is it about?





The carol is widely recognised as an affirmation of the birth of and salvation in Christ, recounting the nativity, with lyrics such as: “From God our Heavenly Father a blessed Angel came; and unto certain shepherds brought tidings of the same.”

So what’s happening now?





A Leicestershire-based graphic designer, who is an ordinand in the Church of England, Rachael Piffle, took to Twitter to reveal her delight at the carol being rewritten to be more "inclusive", saying "Flipping love my church" as she posted the new lyrics on her Twitter page.

Which are…?





Well, traditional lyrics include, “God rest ye merry gentlemen let nothing you dismay, remember Christ our Saviour was born on Christmas Day, to save us all from Satan's pow’r when we were gone astray, oh tidings of comfort and joy”. But the “new” version is markedly different.

How so?





It reads: “God rest you also, women, who by men have been erased, Through history ignored and scorned, defiled and displaced; Remember that your stories too, are held within God’s grace. God rest you, queer and questioning, your anxious hearts be still, believe that you are deeply known and part of God’s good will For all to live as one in peace; the global dream fulfilled.

Where was this?





At a carol service at All Saints with Holy Trinity in Loughborough.

And what has the reaction been?





One response from a Sam Margrave, a member of General Synod, the Church of England’s legislative body, read: “Absolutely disgusted an act of worship to our Lord & Saviour is being used to push political ideology contrary to @churchofengland teaching.” Salisbury City Councillor Ed Rimmer wrote: “Shouldn't the Church be about sharing the gospel rather than sharing individual people's narrow politicised interpretations.”

However?





Ms Piffle said “we are inclusive and diverse. I believe hearing the gospel through unique lenses is a good thing”, while Jayne Ozanne, a Gay Christian author, said: “Surprise, surprise not everyone was happy with the new words of this great Christmas Carol showing God's love for all. I am seriously wondering if they understand the nature of grace and a God who loves us all equally.”

And in an interview on Times Radio, Britain's most senior Catholic cleric said of the debate: "I think what Christmas does, it tells us the importance of ritual.Ritual helps us to step outside of our own little bubble, connect with something that we have received, inherited, and that we hope to pass on. I think those values – of a continuation of musical repertoire, of the ability to sing together, of looking at the rituals that have been fashioned over centuries – for me, those are probably more important than particular sensitivities which come and go."