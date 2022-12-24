The Prime Minister has instructed a review of “issues holding back workforce participation” as there are now over than half a million more economically inactive working age adults than before the pandemic.

It has been presented as a “lost” workforce, but Rishi Sunak has been warned in a new House of Lords report that any policy to “persuade” such people back to fill the yawning gaps across the labour market would be “unwise”. It states the squeeze on labour supply has been driven by “50-64-year-olds who do not wish to return to work”.

The Lords' Economic Affairs Committee report called "Where have all the workers gone?" said that “causes of this rise are complex”, but, interestingly, added: “The biggest contributor to this rise in inactivity has been increased earlier retirement, not increasing long-term sickness as many people have inferred from the data.”

It went on: “Looking ahead, the majority of those over 50 who have left the workforce since the Covid-19 pandemic state that they neither want nor expect to return to work.

“From the limited information available on their economic resources, it appears that most of them are reasonably well-off, suggesting that retirement may be financially viable for them (although the cost-of-living crisis may yet have an impact).

“It would, therefore, be unwise to proceed on the basis that a significant proportion of those who have exited the labour force since 2020 will come back, or be persuaded back, by changes in employers’ practices or by policy measures.”

There is a mismatch between the workers coming in to the UK and the jobs being filled (Image: Getty)

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said in his Autumn Statement: “Employment levels have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels which is bad for businesses who cannot fill vacancies and bad for people missing out on the opportunity to do well for themselves and their families. So the PM has asked the Work and Pensions Secretary to thoroughly review issues holding back workforce participation due to conclude early in the new year.”

The committee said this week: “This report underscores the urgency and importance of that review.”

The report also said on agriculture, hospitality and care workers, that EU staff who left were counterbalanced in numbers by non-EU workers, but they arrived with visas under the new immigration system which prioritises skilled workers and “this has contributed to a mismatch within the labour force, accentuating labour shortages in these sectors”.

