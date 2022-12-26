Bumming around
IT has been a year of war in Europe, political chaos in the UK Parliament, and economic trauma in each and every household.
So what has the Diary been prioritising? Lumpy posteriors, of course. Which are much coveted by the cognoscenti, we recently discovered, after receiving a helpful email explaining how we could pump up our rump, add bulge to our bott, max-out our gluteus maximus.
(Or words to that effect.)
Diary correspondent David Donaldson admits to being bemused at the trend towards ever-bigger booties, and sends us this poem, inspired by Robert Burns…
When Nature her great masterpiece designed,
And framed her last, best work, the human mind,
Her eye was bewildered by the latest fashions
To have a bahookie as big as a Kardashian's.
Puggled posties
IN a world of subterfuge and skulduggery it is a relief to discover a few honest brokers. Which is why Jeff Hattie from Uplawmoor was delighted when he spotted a Facebook post from Barrhead Post Office, which explained: “We will be closed on the 26th and 27th December to allow the staff time to sober up.”
Go West
THE Diary has been boasting that we have two – yes two! – books available in bookstores this year. Though it seems that one of our chums, the talented scribe Deedee Cuddihy, also has much to be proud of. For she, too, has released a new magnum opus, titled I Love the West End (of Glasgow).
One of the amusing real-life anecdotes included in the book tells of the lady who visited the Old College Bar in Glasgow’s High Street.
A regular inquired where she was from.
“Glasgow,” she answered, guardedly.
“Aye, but where in Glasgow?” insisted the chap.
She was forced into admitting the disreputable truth.
Upon hearing which, the chap turned to the rest of the clientele, and roared: “Hey boys, we’ve got some toffs in today! This lot are from the West End!”
Ant-ics
WILDLIFE watcher Jenny Rattigan spotted some ants eating a chocolate bar on her kitchen counter. “Guess there is life on Mars,” she concludes.
Glass half full
OF late reader Brendan Keenan has been kept up nights, his mind bombarded with quirky questions, which he’s now sharing with us, such as: “If you happen to be the unfortunate bloke who always buys the extra round… would you be the Loser in the Boozer?”
Debating drinkies
“I’M thinking of having Bucks Fizz for Hogmanay,” confesses Gillian Duff from East Kilbride. “Though I’m still making my mind up.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here