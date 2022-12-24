THIS will be the first Christmas in three years that will see many families gather together and, in case any of us have forgotten how to best behave in the interim, a group of “experts” have compiled detailed advice for the perfect, peaceful December 25.

It has been a while…

…and it may well be that during this period of limited contact, many may have at length forgotten social etiquettes. (Have you been to the cinema lately? It’s as though everyone believes themselves to be watching TV in their own abode as they chat and merrily munch their snacks. To assist, a new survey was conducted and the research analysed to offer top tips on how best to make the most of yuletide festivities together.

What’s the top tip?

Seems obvious but for the avoidance of doubt - do not talk politics. The nationwide study found that 53 per cent agreed the top tip is to “ban any talk of religion, sex or politics”. So if Rishi, Sir Keir or Nicola Sturgeon aren’t on your Christmas card lists, don’t mention this over the turkey.

Other advice?

Wide-ranging tips include keeping your mother-in-law out of the kitchen - with 9% backing this as a good move - while waiting until you have prepped the vegetables until you crack open the sherry another golden nugget of advice backed by 17%, hopefully not speaking from some dreadful experience of doing any damage on the chopping board after a festive Baileys. Not having too much to drink on Christmas Eve is also recommended so you don’t wake up to a Santa-sized headache.

Do go on…

…some of the advice is fairly obvious, including tidying as you go - the second-top tip with 51% saying it eases stress on Christmas Day - while others recommend ensuring you have enough Christmas crackers, not overcooking the sprouts, always having extra pigs in blankets and making the gravy in advance.

But are there any tips one may not have considered?

Enlisting one person to be an assistant in the kitchen is recommended, as is asking someone else to bring pudding or cheese and waking up before 7am so you can maximise the day. Specific cooking tips recommend putting butter under the skin of the turkey to stop it getting dry, always having a vegan or veggie option on hand and using a thermometer to ensure a "perfectly cooked bird", recommended by 26%. The research of 2000 Brits was - funnily enough - commissioned by cooking thermometer firm Thermapen in September.

So if you have a house full on Christmas Day?

If all of the seats at your table are accounted for, and even if it’s a smaller affair, the advice is to prepare. Masterchef 2021 runner-up, Mike Tomkins, said: “When I’m in the kitchen, I aim to remove all the stress from my Christmas day lunch by following two essential rules; prepping in advance and cooking to temperature.”

As part of prepping?

Consider the seating plan. Over a fifth of the Britons polled confessed they cannot abide sitting next to a relative they dislike for lunch. But you may be able to break the ice by ensuring you have a good soundtrack prepared for the day, with 30% saying it’s essential for Christmas dinner.