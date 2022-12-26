THE cost-of-living crisis has increasingly dominated our lives this year, but in spite of this truth, millions of Brits are set to blitz the Boxing Day sales today in what is now a historic tradition.

Despite money being too tight to mention?

It seems that many plan to try and bag a bargain at today’s sales, with analysis showing more than a quarter of Brits are expected to hit the Boxing Day sales today. According to PriceRunner UK and a survey it commissioned by YouGov, around 28 per cent of us are planning to nab a deal.

Some retailers didn’t wait?

A number, including Boots, AO.com and Currys introduced savings of more than 50% in some cases on December 23, while other retailers - like Next, which traditionally opens at 6am and sees bargain-hunters queue round-the-block - is holding off till tomorrow.

It is usually a bonanza for stores?

Last year, Brits spent an average of £247 each in the sales with an overall expense of around £3.9 billion on the day. But PriceRunner is warning consumers to do their research to avoid “fake” deals, saying its data shows around a third of “sale” items were “fake sales” last year, saying the worst affected fields were kitchen accessories, with the highest percentage of fake offers at 81%.

Fake offers?

Consumer expert Evelina Galli said: “We are able to track the prices of every item on our website to monitor trends and advise consumers of the best prices and where to get them. According to our data from last year’s Boxing Day sales period, around a third of items had actually had their price increased beforehand, before dropping suddenly on Boxing Day itself…we’re urging all shoppers to do their research thoroughly when looking for a Boxing Day bargain to make sure it really is that – a bargain!”

Surely the cost-of-living will have an impact?

In the survey, 49% said it had not affected how they spent on Christmas, while 45% said it did and so, millions will still spend big today. Ms Galli said: “Our research also shows that a surprising number of Brits spent just as much, if not more, on Christmas presents this year, and a quarter of people bought them during the Black Friday sale. So I’ve no doubt the bargain hunters will be out in force this Boxing Day.”

Where does Boxing Day get its name anyway?

It is thought to date to Victorian times when the rich would box up gifts to give to the poor. As well as that practice, it was traditionally a day off for servants who would receive a special Christmas box from their masters. The servants would also go home on Boxing Day to share the Christmas boxes with their families.

There are other interpretations?

Churches historically gathered money from parishioners through the year in the form of a collection that would be kept in a box, opened on Christmas Day and given out to the poor on Boxing Day.