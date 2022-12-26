THE cost-of-living crisis has increasingly dominated our lives this year, but in spite of this truth, millions of Brits are set to blitz the Boxing Day sales today in what is now a historic tradition.
Despite money being too tight to mention?
It seems that many plan to try and bag a bargain at today’s sales, with analysis showing more than a quarter of Brits are expected to hit the Boxing Day sales today. According to PriceRunner UK and a survey it commissioned by YouGov, around 28 per cent of us are planning to nab a deal.
Some retailers didn’t wait?
A number, including Boots, AO.com and Currys introduced savings of more than 50% in some cases on December 23, while other retailers - like Next, which traditionally opens at 6am and sees bargain-hunters queue round-the-block - is holding off till tomorrow.
It is usually a bonanza for stores?
Last year, Brits spent an average of £247 each in the sales with an overall expense of around £3.9 billion on the day. But PriceRunner is warning consumers to do their research to avoid “fake” deals, saying its data shows around a third of “sale” items were “fake sales” last year, saying the worst affected fields were kitchen accessories, with the highest percentage of fake offers at 81%.
Fake offers?
Consumer expert Evelina Galli said: “We are able to track the prices of every item on our website to monitor trends and advise consumers of the best prices and where to get them. According to our data from last year’s Boxing Day sales period, around a third of items had actually had their price increased beforehand, before dropping suddenly on Boxing Day itself…we’re urging all shoppers to do their research thoroughly when looking for a Boxing Day bargain to make sure it really is that – a bargain!”
Surely the cost-of-living will have an impact?
In the survey, 49% said it had not affected how they spent on Christmas, while 45% said it did and so, millions will still spend big today. Ms Galli said: “Our research also shows that a surprising number of Brits spent just as much, if not more, on Christmas presents this year, and a quarter of people bought them during the Black Friday sale. So I’ve no doubt the bargain hunters will be out in force this Boxing Day.”
Where does Boxing Day get its name anyway?
It is thought to date to Victorian times when the rich would box up gifts to give to the poor. As well as that practice, it was traditionally a day off for servants who would receive a special Christmas box from their masters. The servants would also go home on Boxing Day to share the Christmas boxes with their families.
There are other interpretations?
Churches historically gathered money from parishioners through the year in the form of a collection that would be kept in a box, opened on Christmas Day and given out to the poor on Boxing Day.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here