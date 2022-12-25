THE BBC titled it The King’s Christmas Broadcast, commercial channels opted for HM The King, while Channel 4, as per, went its own way with an alternative festive message from a robot.
Whatever the name, this was history in the making. The first annual address of King Charles III, and the first from a male monarch that was not heard down a wooden, crackly "wireless" the size of a small child.
Come Christmas 2022, everything has changed yet nothing has fundamentally altered in the Crown’s relationship with the people. The new King’s task, to look Janus-like at the year gone and the one ahead was the same as that undertaken by Queen Elizabeth in 2021.
Just as she had reflected upon the loss of Prince Philip, “the familiar laugh missing this year”, King Charles paid tribute to his late mother by speaking from the Chapel of St George at Windsor Castle, close to his parents’ last resting place.
But where the old Queen had spoken in general terms of the year to come, looking forward to the Commonwealth Games and the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the new King’s message was tethered in the here and now, a place of altogether bumpier terrain.
He spoke about the “great anxiety and hardship” experienced by many trying to “pay their bills and keep their families fed and warm”. There was footage of a foodbank and other scenes of meals being distributed to homeless people.
We saw public sector workers, among them nurses, ambulance staff and teachers, many of whom have taken part in strikes for higher pay this year and look set to do so again if no settlement can be reached.
READ MORE: King praises those helping the needy
All of this in a festive period in which the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, was filmed asking a homeless person if they worked in business. “I used to work in finance,” the PM said as the nation's toes curled as one.
Make no mistake. King Charles’ Christmas message was more political, with a small “p” than those of his predecessors, and as such marks a change.
George V made the first Christmas broadcast in 1932. The idea came from a Scot, John Reith, the BBC’s first director-general, who saw the speech as a way of connecting with the public at home and in the wider Commonwealth.
It then fell to the Queen’s father, George VI, to carry on the tradition until his death in 1952.
Through war and peace, boom and bust, the broadcast has become a part of Christmas in many households. Unlike the speech that opens the parliamentary year, which the Government of the day writes, the Christmas broadcast is a chance for the monarch to speak directly to the public.
In choosing to include contemporary problems such as the cost of living crisis, alongside more familiar themes as faith and community, he was reflecting his concerns. (In faith, too, he rang the changes, referring to “whatever faith you have, or whether you have none”.) Alongside the references to current concerns and events, the speech was remarkable for what it left out as much as what it contained.
READ MORE: Clergyman criticises 'immoral' Rwanda policy
Queen Elizabeth had her annus horribilis. With the loss of his mother in September, a distancing between himself and his youngest son, and scandal involving the brother closest to him in age, the past 12 months for Charles amount to an annus turbidus.
The most significant television event of the year was not the Christmas message but a six-part, Netflix excoriation of the monarchy by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, both notably absent from 2022’s message.
The people of the United Kingdom have been through tempests of their own. Three Prime Ministers, economic upheaval and loss, war erupting in Europe, a cost of living crisis deeper and wider than any in living memory. 2021 was a year that defied expectation and sometimes explanation.
READ MORE: Strikes stall train services
And what of the year to come? There will be the coronation on May 6. Like the Christmas broadcast, this will be a chance for Charles III to set out what his vision of a modern monarchy.
With a life lived in the public domain for all of his 74 years, we may think we know a lot about the new King and his views. With this Christmas broadcast he has set out to show that he, and the monarchy, can change with the times, albeit in a subtle fashion. Whether it is enough to put him in step with the country we shall see.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here