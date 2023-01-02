DIGITAL innovation and technology are accelerating at a speed once never imagined.
Almost every organisation and sector is now embracing a digital-first future, given the power technology holds to enhance operations and unlock new opportunities. While arguably the pandemic was a catalyst for the fast-forward button to be pushed on digital advances, we are now truly starting to see the impact of its benefits on creating cleaner environments and improving health and wellbeing of citizens.
This is particularly true within the housing sector, where the use of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and smart technology is rapidly coming into play.
With more than 1,600 social housing providers now active across the UK, I am encouraged to see many starting to realise the impact IoT technology has on improving the quality of homes. The IoT revolution has, importantly, focused on improving the day-to-day lives of residents with the implementation of sensors which can help avoid life-threatening issues within the home, such as severe damp and mould. Motion sensors are being used to recognise when vulnerable residents may be at risk, alerting the appropriate authorities quickly and enabling them to intervene before it’s too late.
A significant proportion of social housing sector tenants are classed as vulnerable, and providers have a duty of care to ensure that housing is both affordable and promotes positive health and wellbeing. Unfortunately, many neglected properties across the country are falling into disrepair and are, quite simply, not suitable to live in. Combine this with the current housing crisis and the acute demand for homes, and we have a big problem. In my opinion, that’s where the power of IoT can be harnessed.
Most recently, North has been working with Glasgow City Council and registered social landlords, West of Scotland Housing Association and Southside Housing Association, to implement an innovative IoT pilot scheme. A cross-section of homes now feature state-of-the-art sensors that will monitor the temperature and humidity levels in these properties.
By sharing real-time data through IoT Scotland, Scotland’s IoT network with Glasgow City Council and the registered social landlords, moisture conditions are recorded and analysed every 30 minutes, meaning the local authority and housing associations can now proactively intervene and minimise or even better avoid issues including damp and mould, which can cause property damage and a host of health issues.
From a commercial perspective, this will significantly improve the available pipeline for fit-for-purpose homes in the city, as well as save thousands of pounds in costly and disruptive repair bills. Recent research conducted by Intelligens Consulting demonstrates that investment into IoT solutions in social housing can break even within four years or less.
I am confident that over the next year we will continue to see a significant increase in the number of social housing providers realise the power IoT holds and implement smart technology in homes. Its role in creating healthier and happier homes is evident and I am proud to help create a force for good in communities that will have a lasting impact for generations to come.
Mark Lowe is business development director at North
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here