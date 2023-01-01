Few subjects have led to such deep disagreement as the Scottish Government's Gender Recognition Reform Bill, which was passed by 86 votes to 39 at Holyrood last week.
Supporters say the Bill will simplify the process by which people can obtain a gender recognition certificate – the legal recognition of a trans person's "acquired" gender.
Its detractors say it endangers women and girls and could open the door for violent males to change their gender to access female-only spaces, such as prison and refugees.
The Herald has been at the forefront of reporting responsibly on this Bill. For us, reporting responsibly means not sensationalising complex issues and instead trying to get to the truth of a story.
We reported that Victor Madrigal-Borloz, the UN’s expert on protection against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, backed the changes.
Equally, we reported that the UN’s special rapporteur on violence against women and girls, Reem Alsalem, said the new law could lead to "potential risks to the safety of women.”
We felt both these expert voices added to our understanding of a hugely complicated issue – and that is our aim: to shed light on issues. It is not our job to cheer-lead for either side.
We never set out to follow an editorial 'line'. Our reporters at Holyrood, who sat in the chamber throughout these marathon debates, are not sent to get pieces to support or condemn the Bill – they are there to report on what is happening for our news pages. They are the eyes and ears of the public.
Now, when it comes to opinion pages, the rules are different. That is where readers will find columnists' views, comment and analysis. Our only guiding line is that the opinions expressed are honestly held, legal and decent. It's a space to look at the pros and cons of the Bill, but also, as Catriona Stewart did, to examine how it's split feminism along age lines or, in the case of Andy Maciver, to look at the poor quality of the debate or the inadvisability of the UK Government trying to dictate to Holyrood.
You may disagree with some of the writers – in fact, it would be impossible to agree with them all – but we hope you recognise that these are their views – not the views of The Herald.
We don't always get it right. Sometimes, language slips through that shouldn't. But in our opinion pages, too, we strive for balance. Last week, when we ran a column from former Labour government minister Brian Wilson condemning the Bill, we commissioned one from Nicola Love to present the counter argument.
For some of our columnists, gender reform challenges the very tenets of their religion. Others worry about what they see as the loss of hard-won rights for females. Still others think the move is long overdue and much of the controversy is over-heated.
Our letters editor, Drew Allan, says that gender reform is one of the most popular subjects on the letters pages and you are welcome to join in by commenting below or at letters@theherald.co.uk or by post to Letters, The Herald, 125 Fullarton Drive, Glasgow, G32 8FG.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
