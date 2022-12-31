HELLO friends, I hope everyone is having a happy and safe Hogmanay.

As one year ends and another begins, I wanted to talk about something not quite festive but still incredibly relevant: industrial action. Whether you’ve been a part of it yourself, support the strikes, or don’t, the topic has undeniably been a lingering spectre in the media, and in the lives of many.

I spoke to some workers involved in industrial action, striking for safer working conditions and fairer compensation for their labour. I asked them how they were feeling about the current situation and one said, “My overriding emotion when it comes to the strikes is one of pride. I am proud of every worker I personally work with and every worker across the country who is fighting the good fight for a better deal for us. As long as we stick together there is no reason we can’t win what we’re all fighting for.”

This solidarity shown by workers across various sectors runs contrary to the divide and conquer tactics often used to make one profession turn against the other: workers are tired of having their labour exploited in a perpetual race to the bottom.

The workforce is a system, a machine that relies on each part to function optimally in order to run smoothly. When one or more parts stop working, it is essential to fix things, or the entire system shuts down. Teachers educate the children of those who work on trains, who get nurses to work so they can treat the illnesses of postal workers who deliver letters to teachers, and every day the cycle continues.

Creating conflict between workers and the people who rely on the services they provide deliberately ignores the root cause of industrial action: unfair, and often unsafe, working conditions. Depending on the sector in question, corporations and governmental bodies often have just as much power to end industrial action as workers, through compromise and communication, so to blame continuing strikes on workers is to ignore a responsibility to be an ethical employer.

Unions do not set out to inconvenience or harm the people; unions are the people. Strikes are often the last line of defence for workers to fight for better conditions, and usually take place when other means of communication have failed or have been abandoned by the employer.

Coverage of the strikes focuses on wage increases, which is only one aspect of recent industrial action. There is a reason so many sectors are opting to strike: they are at breaking point. When I spoke to staff working at food banks, they noted a worrying increase in the number of clients they were helping who were nurses, teachers, and other key workers.

When there is a discrepancy in the rate at which wages and inflation rise, income inequality and financial instability inevitably follow. Often, the average wage within a sector is used to shut down discourse about pay rises and fair compensation, which does not take into account the lower values which contribute to that average, and often includes the wages of those who aren’t involved in industrial action in order to inflate the numbers. The average wage makes no difference to workers at the lower end of a pay scale, and it is only through ensuring every worker is fairly compensated for their labour that the needs of the workforce are being met.

When considering an ever-rising cost of living it is only through industrial action that most workers will be able to see a pay increase that will enable them even to simply maintain their current quality of life. What might potentially have been a fair wage five years ago is no longer enough to support people, which makes stagnant pay unbearable for many workers.

A common criticism of those who strike is to question why people who are unhappy with their pay and conditions do not simply leave their job, which quickly falls apart considering that firstly, nobody should have to work in a job that is understaffed, unsafe, or unfair, especially one which is not adequately compensated, and secondly, many sectors that people might choose to join upon leaving their current employment are also considering industrial action.

People should not have to abandon jobs they enjoy, are good at and have been doing for many years simply because their employers are treating them unfairly. The way to avoid strikes is not to alienate workers, but to listen to them and to reach a fair and mutually acceptable agreement. I’ve spoken before at length about in-work poverty, the increased use of food banks across the country, and the devastating effects that poverty can have on mental health, and I want to reiterate that until we can, as a society, address the issues of wage inequality and unfair working conditions, these intrinsically linked issues will continue to worsen.

If you’re reading this thinking that throughout your life you have endured unfair working conditions without complaint and that other people should have to do the same, consider how many of the improvements made to working conditions throughout the 20th century were brought about as a direct result of industrial action. Conditions are not a static thing, and work should not be a punishment, or a price paid for a decent quality of living.

Industrial action demonstrates the collective power of the worker: a refusal to provide their labour under conditions they deem unacceptable. To combat this, those in power will often demonise the workers, using the media to paint them as greedy, selfish, or deliberately withholding their services out of malice and laziness.

The best antidote against propaganda is truth, so it is imperative that people read beyond headlines and do their own independent research. For workers who are worried they are being exploited in the workplace, learn what your employment rights are and if you haven’t already done so, consider if joining a union is right for you.

The more inconvenient and annoying a strike is to you, the more it disrupts and affects your life, the more it should demonstrate to you that the services we rely on and might take for granted are essential, and that the workers who provide these services should be fairly compensated, with fair working conditions.

Each worker deserves to be valued because all labour is valuable. Happy new year to everyone; I wish you all the joy, peace, and solidarity that you deserve.